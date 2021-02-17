Islanders down depleted Sabres

Islanders coach Barry Trotz on Monday was not happy with how his team opened against a Buffalo Sabres depleted by COVID-19 who had not played in two weeks.

He was more pleased with New York’s finish in a 3-1 win, in which the Islanders did not allow a shot on goal in the final period, a franchise first.

Credit also went to goalie Semyon Varlamov, who stopped 20 shots, including all 12 he faced in the first period.

New York Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov, right, makes a save against Cody Eakin of the Buffalo Sabres, front left, in their NHL game in Buffalo, New York, on Monday. Photo: AFP

“I thought we would come out with a little more juice,” Trotz said after the Islanders extended their point streak to seven games (4-0-3). “I knew they [Sabres] might be a little bit rusty, but they came out enthused. But I thought Varly was real strong for us.”

Varlamov provided the slow-starting Islanders a jolt with an instinctive save off Victor Olofsson’s one-timer from the lower right circle with five minutes left in the first period. He kicked out his left pad and got enough of the puck to have it bounce off the post.

New York responded with Anders Lee and and Jean-Gabriel Pageau closing the period scoring goals 1 minute, 44 seconds apart.

Brock Nelson added a power-play goal in the second period, while Josh Bailey had two assists.

Mathew Barzal extended his career-best point streak to nine straight games (four goals, seven assists) by helping set up Lee’s game-opening goal.

Ultimately, the Sabres were undone by a lineup still missing six regulars, including three key defensemen, and the lingering affects of a break forced by COVID-19, which began two days after a 5-3 loss to New Jersey on Jan. 31.

Rather than use rust as an excuse, Sabres captain Jack Eichel blamed the loss on what he several times called sloppiness.

“We weren’t good enough. That’s what it comes down to in this league, you’re either good enough or you’re not,” Eichel said. “Obviously, we hadn’t played in the last two weeks, but nobody wants to sit here and make excuses.”

Buffalo had six games postponed and resumed practicing on Wednesday last week. The Sabres eventually had nine players on the NHL’s COVID-19 list, plus coach Ralph Krueger, who tested positive and said he experienced “moderately severe symptoms.”

The 61-year-old returned to practice on Sunday and was cleared to take his spot behind the bench on Monday.

Olofsson scored Buffalo’s lone goal, to extend his point streak to a career-best seven straight games, while Linus Ullmark was inconsistent in stopping 26 shots.

Though Lee and Nelson scored by redirecting passes, Ullmark whiffed on Pageau’s shot, which came from a bad angle.

The inability to manage a shot on goal in the third period particularly stung.

The closest the Sabres came to registering a shot happened with about four minutes remaining when Eric Staal crashed the net and appeared to have the puck deflect wide off his stick.

“It is what it is. It’s a bad period. It’s not a good period of hockey, not the way we want to play, but they’re a group that knows how to play well defensively, and they sucked us right in the third period, and we couldn’t dig ourselves out of a hole,” Sabres forward Kyle Okposo said.

It marked the fourth time in Sabres history they had failed to generate a shot on net in a period and the first since a 4-1 loss to Anaheim in a 2011-2012 season-opening game played in Helsinki, Finland.

The fewest shots the Islanders previously allowed in a period was one, the most recent in a 6-3 loss in Washington on Jan. 28.

“We’d like to think in those situations we’re comfortable and we know what we need to do to lock things down, but you certainly can’t expect that to happen,” Bailey said of a third period in which the Islanders had a 12-0 edge in shots. “That’s just part of the commitment that we need to have the success that we’re looking for.”

Elsewhere, the Coyotes edged the Blues 1-0, the Panthers mauled the Lightning 6-4, the Hurricanes blew away the Blue Jackets 7-3, the Senators downed the Maple Leafs 6-5 in overtime, the Jets edged the Oilers 6-5, the Blackhawks downed the Red Wings 3-2 in overtime, the Sharks sank the Ducks 3-2 and the Flames burned the Canucks 4-3 in overtime.