AC Milan’s charge for a first league title in a decade took a big hit on Saturday after they were deservedly beaten at promoted Spezia, giving Inter an opportunity to claim top spot in Serie A.
Seven-time European champions Milan had the chance to stretch their lead over Inter to five points and put 10 between themselves and third-placed Juventus, who lost 1-0 at SSC Napoli earlier, but goals from Giulio Maggiore and Simone Bastoni on a historic night for Spezia meant that Inter yesterday had the chance to move one point ahead of their city rivals if they beat a SS Lazio side on a run of six straight league wins.
“It was beyond even my wildest dreams,” said Bastoni, whose spectacular strike was his first in Serie A. “If we carry on playing like this, we can achieve great things.”
Photo: AFP
Spezia, who had to restart from the fourth tier in 2008 after going bankrupt, have impressed in their first-ever Serie A season and move up to 14th, nine points away from the relegation zone.
Vincenzo Italiano’s side showed why observers in Italy back them to stay up, pushing Milan onto the back foot from the start and not letting them have a single shot on target, despite the presence of talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
It was Gianluigi Donnarumma who kept the away side level early on, making one fantastic save with 13 minutes gone to push Riccardo Saponara’s powerful effort out from under the bar.
However, the Italy goalkeeper could do nothing in the 56th minute when, after a sweeping passing move, Maggiore found himself completely unmarked in the penalty area and slotted the hosts ahead.
Bastoni doubled Spezia’s lead 11 minutes later with a screamer, meeting Nahuel Estevez’s pass from a free-kick to flash an angled shot past Donnarumma’s despairing dive.
Substitute Mario Mandzukic’s weak header wide in stoppage-time was a sign of how little resistance Milan had put up in a dreadful display.
“We need to react and we will do,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “It’s a valuable lesson — if we don’t perform to a certain level, we will be embarrassed like this.”
Spezia’s win means that Juventus’ title bid is still just about on course, despite Lorenzo Insigne scoring his 100th Napoli goal in a 1-0 win over the reigning champions.
Insigne’s 31st-minute penalty secured a big three points for Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso, whose job is widely reported to be under threat after a poor run of results.
“We’re happy with the result, but most of all the display, because we worked as a team and fought together... We’re still a united team and we brought the win home,” said Insigne, who had missed his previous three penalties against Juve.
The 29-year-old scored the winner after Giorgio Chiellini had been caught by the video assistant referee striking Amir Rrahmani with his hand while challenging for the ball, a decision that angered Juve coach Andrea Pirlo.
The win puts Napoli fourth, level on 40 points with AS Roma and Lazio and two behind Juve, who stayed seven points behind Milan.
Gattuso, already without key players such as Dries Mertens, then lost goalkeeper David Ospina, who injured himself in the warm-up.
Replacement Alex Meret was a key to Napoli’s win, making three crucial saves behind a defense missing starting centerbacks Kalidou Koulibaly and Kostas Manolas.
Meret was perfectly placed in the 49th minute when he managed to catch Cristiano Ronaldo’s flicked volley from point-blank range. Then in the 56th minute he brilliantly pushed away a stinging Federico Chiesa strike which flew at him through a crowd.
With four minutes left, Meret made sure of a fine win when he got down to stop Alvaro Morata’s well-struck shot.
In Turin, Torino were held to goalless draw by Genoa.
‘VINTAGE SERENA’: Serena Williams, wearing a colorful one-legged catsuit, and Noami Osaka also breezed into the second round, along with Bianca Andreescu Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei yesterday cruised into the second round of the women’s singles at the Australian Open, while Lu Yen-hsun was knocked out in the first round of the men’s singles. Hsieh, world No. 1 in women’s doubles and No. 68 in women’s singles, beat Bulgaria’s Tsvetana Pironkova 7-5, 6-2 in their first encounter during the first round at the open, which started three weeks later than scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hsieh played a 5-5 tie against Pironkova in the first 10 games of the first set before going on to break her Bulgarian opponent’s serve three times
MISERABLE MELBOURNE: The Chan sisters’ Grand Slam to forget continued with losses in the mixed doubles after their shock first-round exit in the women’s doubles Behind Hsieh Su-wei’s rousing women’s singles third-round victory over Sara Errani at the Australian Open yesterday was a simple plan: “Avoid the bagel.” The Taiwanese had been badly thrashed in all three of her previous matches against the Italian veteran and each defeat featured a stinging 6-0 loss in one of the sets. On the first day of the Lunar New Year, the 35-year-old ended that streak with a 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 win at John Cain Arena that booked her a third appearance in the round-of-16 at Melbourne Park, following on from 2008 and 2018. “It’s so good. I have a record against
HOME HOPE: Singles world No. 1 Ash Barty also managed to avoid a surprise, but she blew a big lead in the second set and had to survive a shaky tiebreaker Doubles world No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei yesterday survived a scare in the first round of the women’s doubles at the Australian Open, but Taiwan’s other pairing, the Chan sisters, did not as they fell to a shock defeat in their opener at Melbourne Park. Top seeds Hsieh and Barbora Strycova were pushed all they way by unfancied Australian wild-cards Destanee Aiava and Astra Sharma before eventually prevailing 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 in 2 hours, 3 minutes on Court 16. The Taiwanese-Czech duo saved five of 12 break points and converted eight of 18, hit 24 winners and took advantage of their opponents’ 11
NO MATCH: Andreescu was impressed by the Taiwanese player’s unpredictable mix of pace and placement, saying ‘she can literally redirect any single ball you give her’ Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu’s comeback from injury stalled yesterday at the Australian Open when she became the latest top-10 player to be beaten by crafty veteran Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan. Andreescu’s power was no match for Hsieh’s shotmaking in a 6-3, 6-2 second-round upset. “You need to find a way to get through and the crowd helped me fight,” said Hsieh after beating the Canadian, who was coming off a draining three-setter against Mihaela Buzarnescu. “It’s strange, I normally feel more excited to play with better players,” Hsieh added. Congratulated by the interviewer at Rod Laver Arena for “still going