Ethiopia’s Tsegay breaks women’s 1,500m record

AFP, LIEVIN, France





Gudaf Tsegay on Tuesday broke the women’s world record for the indoor 1,500m after posting a time of 3 minutes, 53.09 seconds during a meeting in Lievin, France.

Ethiopian Tsegay beat by more than two seconds the previous record set by her compatriot Genzebe Dibaba in Karlsruhe, Germany, in 2014.

American Grant Holloway ran the second-fastest time ever in the men’s 60m hurdles, registering 7.32 seconds to leave him trailing only Colin Jackson’s world record of 7.30 seconds from 1994.

Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay, left, celebrates winning the women’s 1,500m and setting a new world record with compatriot Hirut Meshesha in Lievin, France, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

“I’m not really surprised. I worked to do that. I’ve got to keep this dynamic and stay under 7.40 consistently,” said Holloway, the reigning 110m hurdles world champion.

Getnet Wale of Ethiopia fell 0.08 seconds short of the men’s 3,000m indoor world record, his time of 7:24.98 just shy of Daniel Komen’s mark from 1998.

Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the men’s 1,500m in 3:31.80, the fifth-fastest indoor time in history and a new European record.

“I always want to run fast but it was my first race in 2021... Today it was really easy,” he said.

Armand Duplantis won the men’s pole vault with a best of 5.86m, the Swede unable to replicate his weekend form in Rouen when he soared to a season-leading 6.03m.

The world record holder grimaced after clearing the bar at the first try and did not try another height, quickly putting on his tracksuit.

Cuba’s Juan Miguel Echevarria, the 2018 indoor world champion, recorded a world-leading jump of 8.25m in the men’s long jump.

He overtook American Marquis Dendy’s effort of 8.21m set in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Sunday. Miltiadis Tentoglou matched that mark as he finished second to Echevarria in France.