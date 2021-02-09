Williams driver George Russell on Sunday chalked up a fifth successive win in a virtual British Grand Prix that also saw a female gamer line up for the first time in an official Formula One e-sports race.
The Briton, who had to miss last weekend’s first race of the virtual Austria-Britain-Brazil triple header, beat Red Bull’s Alexander Albon with Ferrari reserve driver Callum Ilott rounding off the podium.
French gamer Alethea Boucq, who has her own simulation racing channel on YouTube, competed for the Alpine (Renault) team and finished 15th.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Russell won last year’s e-sports virtual grand prix series, shown live on F1’s digital platforms and broadcast partners, after finishing with four straight wins.
The series, with gamers and real race drivers competing remotely on the Formula One video game, aims to provide some entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic and before the F1 season starts in Bahrain on March 28.
Albon, who lost his race seat with Red Bull at the end of last season and is now a reserve, crossed the line first, but a time penalty dropped the Thai to second.
“I wanted to win it fair and square, but Alex just did me at the end. I think it was a win-win for the GR/Albono duo,” Russell said.
Russell, who shone on the real racetrack last season as a stand-in for Mercedes’ seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain after his compatriot tested positive for COVID-19, started fifth.
Double F1 e-sports champion Brendon Leigh had secured pole position for Ferrari in the professional gamers sprint race that determined the grid for the real drivers and celebrities.
The races have a charity prize fund with teams’ winnings going to the causes of their choice.
Fifty years later, it remains the most impressive bunker shot in the history of golf, mainly because of the location: the moon. On Feb. 6, 1971, Apollo 14 commander Alan Shepard and his crew brought back 40kg of moon rocks, but left behind were two golf balls that Shepard, who later described the moon’s surface as “one big sand trap,” hit with a makeshift 6-iron. “I thought it was unique for the game of golf that Shepard thought so much about the game that he would take a golf club to the moon and hit a shot,” Jack Nicklaus said this week. Shepard
GOING AHEAD: The people who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel, 160 of them players, were instructed to get tested again and isolate until they get the result The Australian Open is to begin as scheduled on Monday, even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine players and their entourages tested positive for COVID-19, tournament director Craig Tiley said yesterday. Yesterday’s warm-up matches at Melbourne Park were called off after the case was announced late on Wednesday. Those who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel were instructed to get tested again and isolate until they received the result. “We’re absolutely confident the Australian Open will go ahead,” Tiley told reporters in Melbourne. “We are starting on Monday.” The 507 people affected, 160 of them players,
Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching yesterday defeated Darija Jurak and Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 7-5 at the WTA Gippsland Trophy at Melbourne Park, sending them to the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles. The Chans closed out the round-of-16 match against the Croatian-Serbian duo in 1 hour, 12 minutes after falling behind 1-3 in the second set. They won 66 of the 116 points contested to set up a match against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic and Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo, who ousted the Australian duo of Anastasia Rodionova and Storm Sanders 7-5, 2-6, 10-8. Melbourne Park had 89 matches on the
Naomi Osaka yesterday insisted that she is not consumed by returning to world No. 1, revealing that her top priority is greater consistency as she eyes a second Australian Open title. The world No. 3 is widely seen as a frontrunner at Melbourne Park, having gone 14 matches unbeaten — including the US Open final — before withdrawing from her Gippsland Trophy semi-final against Elise Mertens with a shoulder injury. Three-time Grand Slam winner Osaka reached the rankings summit two years ago when she defeated Petra Kvitova to win the Australian Open and become the first Asian player to take the top