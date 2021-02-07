Dominik Paris wins first downhill race since knee injury

Dominik Paris on Friday triumphed in the last men’s World Cup downhill before the world championships and won his first race since blowing out his knee a year ago.

The Italian trailed Beat Feuz by one-tenth of a second midway through his run, but excelled on the bottom part of the Kandahar course to beat his Swiss rival by 0.37 seconds.

Feuz had won the previous two downhills and leads the discipline standings.

Matthias Mayer was 0.40 behind in third, with Austrian teammate Max Franz two-hundredths further back in fourth.

Paris was the 2013 silver medalist in downhill at the world championships and is the defending super-G champion.

He tore ligaments and fractured a bone in his right knee in a crash during downhill training for the Kitzbuhel race in January last year.

His previous best result this season came when he returned to Kitzbuhel two weeks ago and finished third.

“Every day was a little bit better. I had more confidence on my skis,” Paris said about his return. “My skiing was every day a little bit better. But I know it takes a lot to be back on the podium and back to doing the victory.”

Friday’s result marked Paris’ 19th career win, and 15th in downhill.

The race was interrupted several times after crashes, most notably after an accident involving Josef Ferstl.

Ferstl sustained season-ending injuries to a hip muscle and his ankle after he lost control over his right ski before a jump.

Going more than 100kph, Ferstl was airborne with his skis up in the air and landed sideways before sliding into the safety nets.