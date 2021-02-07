Wheels whir and clatter as Jerahn Thomas and his skateboarding friends land tricks on the streets of downtown Houston, Texas, each success bringing broad smiles to their faces.
Passersby at nearby taco stands seem oblivious to their skill — but that does not bother Thomas.
“What we’ve been through those last months, that’s history in the making,” the 25-year-old, dressed in a beanie, hoodie and glasses, said last month.
Photo: AFP
Thomas is excited because Thrasher, the iconic skateboarding magazine, has confronted a historic image of whiteness in his sport by placing 32 black skaters on the front and back covers of the issue in September last year.
The cover has no headline. The portraits speak for themselves and the message is clear: The skating community must highlight its members of color.
This acknowledgement from an established skating source was a long time coming.
“I heard a thousand times — from people who had never been in a skate park — that [the sport] was something for white people,” said Thomas, who is black.
His friend and fellow skateboarder, Jordan Miles, agrees.
“People from my community often told me I should play basketball,” Miles said, referring to a sport more stereotypically associated with black athletes.
Skateboarding’s origins can be traced back to surfers in California and Hawaii in the 1940s and 1950s who, on days when the ocean was gentle, turned to “sidewalk surfing” instead.
Its popularity has peaked and dipped as it spread across the country and overseas — thanks to US soldiers stationed in Germany —but it has long been associated with an image of affluent, suburban and rebellious white teenagers and punk culture.
Yet skaters of color “were always there,” said Neftalie Williams, a skateboarding expert at the University of Southern California.
He attributes the misperception of the sport as “white” to a historic lack of representation and diversity in media.
In a marginal sport without the resources of, for example, American football, that image can be more difficult to push back against, Williams said.
It is not just the media, he added, citing his own field: academia.
“We were missing the stories of those people who are actually responsible for helping bring skateboarding culture into the Olympics and making it the global phenomenon that it is,” he said. “It was really disheartening.”
At a Houston skate park, the talented Dallis Thompson, 33, recalled his first experiences of sliding down ramps in Long Beach, California, surrounded by “people from everywhere: Hispanic people, Asian, Indian.”
Thompson, who is black, said that he does not personally see a revolutionary quality in Thrasher’s recent front page.
“So many people are underestimated in our sport,” he said. “Why choose 32 of them because of the color of their skin?”
However, Williams, who has also coauthored a study on the influence of ethnicity, gender and cultural background on skaters, said that those facets of their identities must be taken into consideration.
It is important to acknowledge “some have different stories, they’re still dealing with the systemic racism in the world,” Williams said.
For some skaters of color — as for white skaters — the sport is a way to reclaim public space. Others are still attracted to its lingering image of urban anarchy.
For Jerahn Thomas — filming his friend Miles as he skates in hope of being spotted by a brand offering sponsorships — it could be a way to a brighter future.
“Coming from where I came from, it’s so easy to get in trouble,” Thomas said. “Skateboarding kept me out of that... It kept me out of dark places, for sure.”
‘BAD INTENTIONS’: ’El Mundo’ claimed that Argentine Messi could earn up to 555 million euros over four years from ‘the colossal contract that ruined Barcelona’ Lionel Messi on Sunday underlined his worth to Barcelona by scoring a sensational free-kick, but Atletico Madrid are in charge of La Liga after beating Cadiz to stand 10 points clear at the top of the table. Messi’s stunning effort in a 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao had been matched by the Argentine’s friend and former teammate Luis Suarez, who earlier curled in a superb free-kick of his own in Atletico’s 4-2 victory over Cadiz. Atletico end the weekend even further ahead after Real Madrid’s defeat by Levante UD on Saturday, which means Zinedine Zidane’s side are now level with Barca on
GOING AHEAD: The people who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel, 160 of them players, were instructed to get tested again and isolate until they get the result The Australian Open is to begin as scheduled on Monday, even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine players and their entourages tested positive for COVID-19, tournament director Craig Tiley said yesterday. Yesterday’s warm-up matches at Melbourne Park were called off after the case was announced late on Wednesday. Those who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel were instructed to get tested again and isolate until they received the result. “We’re absolutely confident the Australian Open will go ahead,” Tiley told reporters in Melbourne. “We are starting on Monday.” The 507 people affected, 160 of them players,
Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching yesterday defeated Darija Jurak and Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 7-5 at the WTA Gippsland Trophy at Melbourne Park, sending them to the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles. The Chans closed out the round-of-16 match against the Croatian-Serbian duo in 1 hour, 12 minutes after falling behind 1-3 in the second set. They won 66 of the 116 points contested to set up a match against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic and Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo, who ousted the Australian duo of Anastasia Rodionova and Storm Sanders 7-5, 2-6, 10-8. Melbourne Park had 89 matches on the
A stone’s throw from the Mungo River, which partly marks the dividing line between Cameroon’s anglophone and francophone regions, stand armored vehicles and trucks filled with soldiers. They have been there on careful watch since the African Nations Championship (CHAN) got under way on Jan. 16 with the home side’s 1-0 win over Zimbabwe in Yaounde. CHAN is a long way from being the most important football tournament in the world; it is not even the biggest tournament in Africa. However, the competition has taken on a more significant role as the Cameroonian hosts run the dress rehearsal for next year’s far