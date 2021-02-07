Sofia Kenin yesterday admitted that she needs to keep her emotions in check as she prepares to defend her Australian Open title, after leaving the court in tears when knocked out of a warm-up event.
The world No. 4 is back at the scene of her stunning Grand Slam breakthrough, where she beat Garbine Muguruza in three sets last year to win her first major title.
However, Kenin has endured a difficult return to Melbourne Park with a straight-sets thrashing on Friday by Muguruza in the quarter-finals of the Yarra Valley Classic, as she battles a left groin injury.
The 22-year-old earlier in the week said that she felt “very nervous” and she was in tears following her 6-2, 6-2 loss to the Spaniard.
“Yesterday was maybe not the best way I wanted to handle my emotions,” she said.
“I obviously did not mentally prepare so well,” Kenin said. “Obviously it affected me a little bit. I got to get ready for the Australian Open and have to figure out how to handle my emotions there.”
Kenin said it had been challenging coping with the pressure of defending a Grand Slam title for the first time.
“Just preparing physically and mentally, knowing that I got to be physically there in my game, my movement, everything,” she said. “Mentally, I got to handle my emotions and understand whoever I’m going to play, they’re obviously going to play with no pressure, which is expected.”
Kenin’s title defense starts against wildcard Maddison Inglis of Australia, but she has allowed herself to look deeper into the draw at other potential opponents.
“I obviously look quite far ahead ... I think till four rounds,” she said. “I’m not trying to be mean or anything, but see who I’d rather play or not play.”
‘BAD INTENTIONS’: ’El Mundo’ claimed that Argentine Messi could earn up to 555 million euros over four years from ‘the colossal contract that ruined Barcelona’ Lionel Messi on Sunday underlined his worth to Barcelona by scoring a sensational free-kick, but Atletico Madrid are in charge of La Liga after beating Cadiz to stand 10 points clear at the top of the table. Messi’s stunning effort in a 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao had been matched by the Argentine’s friend and former teammate Luis Suarez, who earlier curled in a superb free-kick of his own in Atletico’s 4-2 victory over Cadiz. Atletico end the weekend even further ahead after Real Madrid’s defeat by Levante UD on Saturday, which means Zinedine Zidane’s side are now level with Barca on
GOING AHEAD: The people who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel, 160 of them players, were instructed to get tested again and isolate until they get the result The Australian Open is to begin as scheduled on Monday, even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine players and their entourages tested positive for COVID-19, tournament director Craig Tiley said yesterday. Yesterday’s warm-up matches at Melbourne Park were called off after the case was announced late on Wednesday. Those who underwent quarantine at the Grand Hyatt hotel were instructed to get tested again and isolate until they received the result. “We’re absolutely confident the Australian Open will go ahead,” Tiley told reporters in Melbourne. “We are starting on Monday.” The 507 people affected, 160 of them players,
Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching yesterday defeated Darija Jurak and Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 7-5 at the WTA Gippsland Trophy at Melbourne Park, sending them to the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles. The Chans closed out the round-of-16 match against the Croatian-Serbian duo in 1 hour, 12 minutes after falling behind 1-3 in the second set. They won 66 of the 116 points contested to set up a match against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic and Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo, who ousted the Australian duo of Anastasia Rodionova and Storm Sanders 7-5, 2-6, 10-8. Melbourne Park had 89 matches on the
A stone’s throw from the Mungo River, which partly marks the dividing line between Cameroon’s anglophone and francophone regions, stand armored vehicles and trucks filled with soldiers. They have been there on careful watch since the African Nations Championship (CHAN) got under way on Jan. 16 with the home side’s 1-0 win over Zimbabwe in Yaounde. CHAN is a long way from being the most important football tournament in the world; it is not even the biggest tournament in Africa. However, the competition has taken on a more significant role as the Cameroonian hosts run the dress rehearsal for next year’s far