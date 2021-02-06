Nortje stars with ball, but Pakistan fight back

Reuters





Anrich Nortje yesterday took five wickets as Pakistan were dismissed for 272, but South Africa’s struggles with the bat continued as they limped to 106-4 at the close on the second day of the second Test in Rawalpindi.

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock (24 not out from 11 balls) and Temba Bavuma (15 not out) survived in the gloom at the close, but the tourists still trail by 166 runs and will be looking for a counterpunch today.

South Africa have passed 300 just three times in their past 25 innings on the subcontinent and have been prone to spectacular collapses, as they seek to level the two-match series after a seven-wicket defeat in the first Test.

South Africa’s Temba Bavuma, left, celebrates running out Pakistan’s Fawad Alam on the second day of the second Test in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, yesterday. Photo: AFP

Nortje (5-56) was superb with the ball, his aggression and accuracy leading to a third five-wicket haul in Tests to restrict Pakistan to a manageable first-innings score.

South Africa’s openers Dean Elgar (15) and Aiden Markram were positive at the start of the innings, but disaster struck as they lost two wickets in the final two balls of the afternoon session.

Elgar was caught by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan off the bowling of Hasan Ali (2-29) and the very next delivery saw Rassie van der Dussen deceived by a ball that kept low and clattered into his stumps.

Faf du Plessis (17) looked in control until he inexplicably tried to cut a wide Faheem Ashraf delivery and edged to Rizwan.

The visitors were dealt a further blow when left-arm spinner Nauman Ali deceived Markram (32) and the latter chipped a simple catch to Shaheen Shah at midwicket.

INDIA V ENGLAND

AP, CHENNAI, India

Joe Root yesterday scored a century in his 100th Test to lead England to 263-3 at stumps on the first day of the first Test against India.

After reaching his 20th Test ton, Root went on to 128 not out in 197 deliveries. He struck 14 fours and a six.

Dom Sibley scored 87 as the pair added 200 runs for the third wicket.

“It is a special hundred, but there’s a huge amount of cricket to be played,” Root said. “Hopefully, this will contribute to a good first-innings total. India made us work hard for the runs.”

Root became the ninth batsman to score a century in his 100th Test, joining compatriots Colin Cowdrey and Alec Stewart.

“It is a strong first day for us. The pitch played well, although it had an unusual look. It is on the slower side. I was trying to get used to the surface early on and then with time I found it a bit easier,” Root said. “It was a bit of a shame to lose Dom at the end. We wanted to take our partnership as deep as we could.”

Sibley and Rory Burns (33) had added 63 runs for the first wicket before India struck twice through Ravichandran Ashwin (1-68) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-40) to even out the first session.

BANGLADESH V W INDIES

AP, CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh

Mehidy Hasan yesterday followed up his first Test century with 4-58 as Bangladesh stayed in control of the first Test against the West Indies.

Bangladesh reached 47-3 in their second innings at stumps on the third day, stretching their lead to 218 on an increasingly deteriorating pitch.

Captain Mominul Haque (31) and Mushfiqur Rahim (10) were at the crease.

The West Indies were bowled out for 259 in their first innings in reply to Bangladesh’s 430, giving the hosts a 171-run lead.

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite led the charge with 76 after the West Indies resumed on 75-2.

Mehidy’s excellent bowling covered up the absence of Shakib Al Hasan due to a fresh thigh injury. Shakib was playing the Test after recovering from a groin injury.