TWO RED CARDS: Southampton’s Alexandre Jankewitz was sent off 82 seconds into his debut, while own-goal scorer Jan Bednarek followed in the 86th minute

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton have another 9-0 loss to get over after Manchester United cleaned up at Old Trafford to tie the biggest margin of victory since the Premier League began in 1992.

There have been two other games finishing by that scoreline, with Southampton on the wrong end of one of them, losing 9-0 at home to Leicester City in October 2019 for a club-record defeat.

“It doesn’t hurt less,” Hasenhuttl said. “It’s the opposite — it hurts even more.”

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial, front, and Southampton’s Jan Bednarek vie for the ball during their Premier League match at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

The other 9-0 in the record book also involved United, at home to Ipswich Town in 1995.

“In football, you have to make the most of it,” said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose team showed no mercy and scored three goals from the 87th minute. “It might be the last game you play.”

The Saints contributed to their own downfall by having two players sent off.

The first red card came after just 82 seconds, when 19-year-old midfielder Alexandre Jankewitz — making his first Premier League start and having yet to touch the ball — was dismissed for a thigh-high lunge on United’s Scott McTominay.

“It was a stupid foul from the young lad and kills everything,” Hasenhuttl said.

By the time Jan Bednarek, who scored an own-goal in the first half, was sent off for a brushing against an already falling Anthony Martial in the 86th minute, Southampton were trailing 6-0 and hanging on grimly to avoid more humiliation.

Bruno Fernandes converted the penalty, and further goals by Martial and Dan James meant Southampton’s players revisited a score they thought they had seen the back of.

“What can I say? It is horrible, but we stood up after the first 9-0 and we have to do that again,” Hasenhuttl said.

There were seven scorers for United — Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Martial (two), McTominay, Fernandes and James — to go along with Bednarek’s own-goal.

Southampton were not the only team to finish with nine men on Tuesday, with Arsenal also having two players sent off — defender David Luiz and goalkeeper Bernd Leno — in a 2-1 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

There were also wins for Sheffield United over West Bromwich Albion 2-1 and Crystal Palace against Newcastle United 2-1.

COPA DEL REY

AFP, MADRID

Lucas Ocampos’ second-half goal was enough to see Sevilla edge past second-tier UD Almeria 1-0 on Tuesday to reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Papu Gomez, who joined from Atalanta BC last week, made his debut for Sevilla, but made little impact and was substituted on the hour mark.

It was his first appearance since Dec. 16 last year after falling out of favor with Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

“I think he played a good game,” Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui said. “It wasn’t easy for him after a month and a half without playing, and I think he’s at a good level.”

DFB-POKAL

AP, BERLIN

Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday survived late drama involving the video assistant referee to reach the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal.

Dortmund endured a nervy finale as Erling Haaland sealed a 3-2 win in extra-time over second-division SC Paderborn 07.

The Norwegian thought he had won it in normal time when he put the ball in the net for Dortmund on a counterattack, which would have made it 3-1, but referee Tobias Stieler was alerted to a foul by Felix Passlack on Paderborn captain Sebastian Schonlau at the other end. Stieler consulted video replays and awarded the penalty.

Haaland’s goal was duly chalked off and Paderborn forward Prince Osei Owusu equalized from the spot in the seventh minute of stoppage-time to send the game to extra-time.

“I hope that it was a great cup evening for the viewers. For us it was hard,” Dortmund midfielder Thomas Delaney told broadcaster ARD.

Elsewhere, fourth-tier Rot-Weiss Essen struck twice in extra-time to knock Bayer 04 Leverkusen out with a 2-1 win.

COPPA ITALIA

AFP, MILAN, Italy

Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday scored twice as Juventus came from behind to beat Inter 2-1 at San Siro in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final.

“This is just the first leg, we haven’t achieved anything yet,” Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo told RAI Sport. “What this does prove is that if we are fully concentrated, it becomes difficult for anyone against us.”