Anthony Davis on Monday scored 25 points and LeBron James added 21 as the Los Angeles Lakers overpowered the Atlanta Hawks to end their road trip with a hard-fought 107-99 victory.
James pulled down seven rebounds and weighed in with nine assists, as well as a clutch three-pointer that gave the Lakers a 101-97 lead with just more than one minute remaining at State Farm Arena.
It was the decisive blow in a game that had been halted midway through the fourth quarter after two female spectators heckled James from courtside. The women were ejected from the arena.
Photo: AFP
Davis was satisfied after a victory that left the Lakers firmly on the tail of the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz, who occupy the top two spots in the Western Conference.
“The last game of a road trip’s always tough and we didn’t want to buy into that ‘being tired, ready-to-go home’ mentality, and [Atlanta] is a good team. They were 10-9 and they came out and played like it,” Davis said. “We dropped two already on this road trip, which we hate doing, so we wanted to come out and end this trip the right way, with a victory.”
Meanwhile, James laughed off the incident that led to play being halted, revealing that the altercation began when he had exchanged words with a male spectator seated next to the women.
“At the end of the day I’m happy fans are back in the building,” James said. “I miss that interaction. I need that interaction. I don’t feel like they deserved to be kicked out.”
“There was a back and forth between two grown men, he said his piece, I said my piece, and then someone else jumped in and said their piece, but I don’t think they should have been kicked out,” he said.
“They might have had a couple of drinks maybe. It’s fine. It kind of got blown out of proportion... fans in the stands, just feels better,” James said.
Trae Young led the Atlanta scorers with 25 points and 16 assists, while John Collins chipped in with 22 points. Clint Capela added 16 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.
Elsewhere on Monday, the Milwaukee Bucks romped to a 134-106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
Portland’s Nassir Little led the game scoring 30 points, but six Bucks players made double-digit tallies as Milwaukee cruised to the win.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points, while Jrue Holiday had 22. Bobby Portis added 21 points off the bench.
In Denver, the Nuggets’ game against the Detroit Pistons was called off shortly before tip-off due to league health and safety protocols related to COVID-19.
The NBA said in a statement that ongoing contract tracing within the Pistons had left the team unable to raise the required eight players.
Meanwhile, Devin Booker nailed a three-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining as the Phoenix Suns sent the Dallas Mavericks spinning to a sixth straight defeat.
Booker finished with 24 points, while Chris Paul had 34 points in a 109-108 win at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
The Houston Rockets rolled to a sixth consecutive victory with a 136-106 rout of Oklahoma City Thunder.
John Wall and Christian Wood had 18 points apiece, while Eric Gordon added 25 off the bench for the Rockets, who improved to 10-9 with the win.
Taiwan’s top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying is once again to face reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain in the World Tour Finals after trouncing South Korea’s teen prodigy An Se-young 21-18, 21-12 yesterday. An admitted to feeling lethargic during the 37-minute game. “I think my physical condition has dropped — I feel heavy and made mistakes, so I couldn’t match Tai Tzu-ying’s speed,” An said. As for Tai’s final meeting with Marin, she said that she wanted to just “focus now and be patient” for today’s finals. Missing from the tournament are players from China and Japan — 2019’s World Tour Finals champs — because
At age 15, Elsidita Selaj decided she wanted to box and through sheer stubbornness, she has succeeded, breaking down her family’s resistance and sexist attitudes to become Albania’s first — and only — competitive female boxer. “In the beginning, boxing was for me an impossible, unimaginable love,” the now 20-year-old said after a training session in her hometown of Shkoder. “But thanks to my determination, it has become a possible love that belongs entirely to me,” she added. It was five years ago that she began hitting the boxing gym every day after school, begging to be trained in a sport considered the
American Magic yesterday paid tribute to their three America’s Cup rivals who helped repair their main yacht, Patriot, after it capsized during a Challenger Series race on Jan. 17. The vessel sustained significant damage after a gust of wind caused it to go airborne and hit the water before falling on its side. It returned to the water for the first time yesterday, featuring a large sticker on its side with the New Zealand, UK and Italian flags overlapping, and the words “thank you” written alongside. “The band-aid graphic with the three flags that covers the repair is an acknowledgement from all of
‘BAD INTENTIONS’: ’El Mundo’ claimed that Argentine Messi could earn up to 555 million euros over four years from ‘the colossal contract that ruined Barcelona’ Lionel Messi on Sunday underlined his worth to Barcelona by scoring a sensational free-kick, but Atletico Madrid are in charge of La Liga after beating Cadiz to stand 10 points clear at the top of the table. Messi’s stunning effort in a 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao had been matched by the Argentine’s friend and former teammate Luis Suarez, who earlier curled in a superb free-kick of his own in Atletico’s 4-2 victory over Cadiz. Atletico end the weekend even further ahead after Real Madrid’s defeat by Levante UD on Saturday, which means Zinedine Zidane’s side are now level with Barca on