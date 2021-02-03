Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka yesterday made successful returns after long layoffs, fine-tuning their preparations ahead of the Australian Open.
In the night match, world No. 1 Barty showed little rust and comfortably beat Ana Bogdan 6-3, 6-3 in the Yarra Valley Classic.
“I’ve missed coming out here competing but I felt great tonight,” she said.
Photo: AFP
The Australian played her first tournament in 11 months after opting to remain home in Queensland during the COVID-19 pandemic and even decided against defending her French Open crown.
Barty was made to work early before pouncing on Bogdan’s tentative serve and she proved far too consistent for the Romanian.
The 24-year-old plays world No. 52 Marie Bouzkova next.
Osaka made similarly light work of France’s Alize Cornet in the Japanese star’s first competitive match since winning the US Open for a second time.
The three-time Grand Slam champion hit 22 winners to move into the third round of the Gippsland Trophy with a 6-2, 6-2 victory in Melbourne.
“I haven’t played a match since the final in New York, I was definitely really nervous going into it, but I’m really happy with how positive I was throughout the match,” Osaka said.
It was an impressive performance from Osaka, who had few problems against Cornet in her first encounter with the French veteran.
Osaka plays Katie Boulter in the next round.
In the men’s tennis, showman Nick Kyrgios pulled victory “out of a hat” in his first match in a year, rallying from a set down.
The enigmatic 25-year-old last performed in February last year at the Acapulco Open, before a wrist injury and then the pandemic brought his season to a halt.
The Australian took time to get his groove back against 209th-ranked Frenchman Alexandre Muller, losing the first set, then needing left knee treatment before knuckling down to win 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) in the Murray River Open.
“I was just excited to come out here, any opponent for me was going to be tricky, I just wanted to find my feet,” he said.
Now ranked 47, he will next play fellow Australian Harry Bourchier.
Meanwhile, two-time Australian Open quarter-finalist Tennys Sandgren was also in the winners’ circle, beating fellow American John-Patrick Smith 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the Great Ocean Road Open.
Sandgren faces Italian Salvatore Caruso next.
Taiwan’s top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying is once again to face reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain in the World Tour Finals after trouncing South Korea’s teen prodigy An Se-young 21-18, 21-12 yesterday. An admitted to feeling lethargic during the 37-minute game. “I think my physical condition has dropped — I feel heavy and made mistakes, so I couldn’t match Tai Tzu-ying’s speed,” An said. As for Tai’s final meeting with Marin, she said that she wanted to just “focus now and be patient” for today’s finals. Missing from the tournament are players from China and Japan — 2019’s World Tour Finals champs — because
At age 15, Elsidita Selaj decided she wanted to box and through sheer stubbornness, she has succeeded, breaking down her family’s resistance and sexist attitudes to become Albania’s first — and only — competitive female boxer. “In the beginning, boxing was for me an impossible, unimaginable love,” the now 20-year-old said after a training session in her hometown of Shkoder. “But thanks to my determination, it has become a possible love that belongs entirely to me,” she added. It was five years ago that she began hitting the boxing gym every day after school, begging to be trained in a sport considered the
American Magic yesterday paid tribute to their three America’s Cup rivals who helped repair their main yacht, Patriot, after it capsized during a Challenger Series race on Jan. 17. The vessel sustained significant damage after a gust of wind caused it to go airborne and hit the water before falling on its side. It returned to the water for the first time yesterday, featuring a large sticker on its side with the New Zealand, UK and Italian flags overlapping, and the words “thank you” written alongside. “The band-aid graphic with the three flags that covers the repair is an acknowledgement from all of
‘BAD INTENTIONS’: ’El Mundo’ claimed that Argentine Messi could earn up to 555 million euros over four years from ‘the colossal contract that ruined Barcelona’ Lionel Messi on Sunday underlined his worth to Barcelona by scoring a sensational free-kick, but Atletico Madrid are in charge of La Liga after beating Cadiz to stand 10 points clear at the top of the table. Messi’s stunning effort in a 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao had been matched by the Argentine’s friend and former teammate Luis Suarez, who earlier curled in a superb free-kick of his own in Atletico’s 4-2 victory over Cadiz. Atletico end the weekend even further ahead after Real Madrid’s defeat by Levante UD on Saturday, which means Zinedine Zidane’s side are now level with Barca on