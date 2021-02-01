SOCCER
Palmeiras fans to ‘die happy’
Thousands of Palmeiras fans on Saturday night ignored social distancing rules to gather at different points across Sao Paulo to celebrate their team’s victory in the Copa Libertadores. Breno Lopes scored a stoppage time header that gave Palmeiras a 1-0 win over Santos and their first Libertadores win since 1999. The result at Rio’s Maracana stadium was greeted with delirious celebrations in Palmeiras’ home city of Sao Paulo. Thousands partied on the streets around the club’s stadium the Allianz Parque, even after police closed some streets to try and prevent large gatherings. Few people wore masks as they let off fireworks and danced and chanted into the night. “If I die today then I’ll die happy,” a fan Gabriel Firmino said. “Palmeiras is my life, I’ll die happy with Palmeiras as champions.”
SOCCER
Supporters attack Marseille
Olympique de Marseille accused their own fans of “barbarism” after angry supporters on Saturday afternoon forced their way into the club’s training complex, hours before a Ligue 1 home game against Stade Rennais. Three hours before kickoff, the league postponed Marseille’s evening match at Stade Velodrome — about 13km from the training ground — deeming it unsafe to hold the game with tensions so evidently high. “An unjustifiable frenzy of violence put those present on site in danger (players, staff, security staff, employees). Thefts were carried out and vehicles were damaged,” Marseille said in a statement. The club estimated the number of people involved at “a few hundred,” and put the damage at “several hundred thousand euros.” Earlier on Saturday, a video posted by local newspaper La Provence showed a tree burning outside the complex’s entrance, amid reports that people were throwing flares and trying to force their way in. The supporters were seen carrying banners calling for unpopular club president Jacques-Henri Eyraud to leave.
FOOTBALL
Lions trade Stafford for Goff
The Detroit Lions are trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff, a person with knowledge of the deal said on Saturday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been completed and would not become official until the start of the new league year on March 17. ESPN first reported the swap, which would include the Rams’ first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 along with their third-round pick this year.
SOCCER
Real Madrid trip up
Thibaut Courtois’ impressive penalty save was not enough to keep an error-prone Real Madrid from stumbling again in their La Liga title defense. Real Madrid on Saturday lost 2-1 at home to Levante UD in a match that the defending champions played with 10 men from the eighth minute when defender Eder Militao was sent off. With the score level at 1-1 in the second half, Courtois stopped Roger Marti’s penalty. However, Courtois could not deny Marti in the 78th minute when the forward received a pass after a smart team move executed after a corner-kick and rifled the ball home. Second-placed Real Madrid’s first loss in 10 rounds left them seven points adrift of front-runner Atletico Madrid, who have two more games still to play.
Taiwan’s top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying is once again to face reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain in the World Tour Finals after trouncing South Korea’s teen prodigy An Se-young 21-18, 21-12 yesterday. An admitted to feeling lethargic during the 37-minute game. “I think my physical condition has dropped — I feel heavy and made mistakes, so I couldn’t match Tai Tzu-ying’s speed,” An said. As for Tai’s final meeting with Marin, she said that she wanted to just “focus now and be patient” for today’s finals. Missing from the tournament are players from China and Japan — 2019’s World Tour Finals champs — because
Badminton’s world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was handed a tough draw at Thailand’s World Tour Finals, as she was bracketed with home favorite Ratchanok Intanon and Indian star P.V. Sindhu. Tai, former world champion Ratchanok and Olympic silver-medalist Sindhu were grouped with Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in Group B for the round-robin stage of the biosecure tournament in Bangkok. Tai faces Sindhu today. The delayed season finale from last year is the third behind-closed-doors event in three weeks in the Thai capital as badminton resumes after months of near-inactivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Spanish top seed Carolina Marin, seeking a hat-trick of wins in Bangkok,
At age 15, Elsidita Selaj decided she wanted to box and through sheer stubbornness, she has succeeded, breaking down her family’s resistance and sexist attitudes to become Albania’s first — and only — competitive female boxer. “In the beginning, boxing was for me an impossible, unimaginable love,” the now 20-year-old said after a training session in her hometown of Shkoder. “But thanks to my determination, it has become a possible love that belongs entirely to me,” she added. It was five years ago that she began hitting the boxing gym every day after school, begging to be trained in a sport considered the
American Magic yesterday paid tribute to their three America’s Cup rivals who helped repair their main yacht, Patriot, after it capsized during a Challenger Series race on Jan. 17. The vessel sustained significant damage after a gust of wind caused it to go airborne and hit the water before falling on its side. It returned to the water for the first time yesterday, featuring a large sticker on its side with the New Zealand, UK and Italian flags overlapping, and the words “thank you” written alongside. “The band-aid graphic with the three flags that covers the repair is an acknowledgement from all of