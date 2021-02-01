SPORTS BRIEFS

SOCCER

Palmeiras fans to ‘die happy’

Thousands of Palmeiras fans on Saturday night ignored social distancing rules to gather at different points across Sao Paulo to celebrate their team’s victory in the Copa Libertadores. Breno Lopes scored a stoppage time header that gave Palmeiras a 1-0 win over Santos and their first Libertadores win since 1999. The result at Rio’s Maracana stadium was greeted with delirious celebrations in Palmeiras’ home city of Sao Paulo. Thousands partied on the streets around the club’s stadium the Allianz Parque, even after police closed some streets to try and prevent large gatherings. Few people wore masks as they let off fireworks and danced and chanted into the night. “If I die today then I’ll die happy,” a fan Gabriel Firmino said. “Palmeiras is my life, I’ll die happy with Palmeiras as champions.”

SOCCER

Supporters attack Marseille

Olympique de Marseille accused their own fans of “barbarism” after angry supporters on Saturday afternoon forced their way into the club’s training complex, hours before a Ligue 1 home game against Stade Rennais. Three hours before kickoff, the league postponed Marseille’s evening match at Stade Velodrome — about 13km from the training ground — deeming it unsafe to hold the game with tensions so evidently high. “An unjustifiable frenzy of violence put those present on site in danger (players, staff, security staff, employees). Thefts were carried out and vehicles were damaged,” Marseille said in a statement. The club estimated the number of people involved at “a few hundred,” and put the damage at “several hundred thousand euros.” Earlier on Saturday, a video posted by local newspaper La Provence showed a tree burning outside the complex’s entrance, amid reports that people were throwing flares and trying to force their way in. The supporters were seen carrying banners calling for unpopular club president Jacques-Henri Eyraud to leave.

FOOTBALL

Lions trade Stafford for Goff

The Detroit Lions are trading quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff, a person with knowledge of the deal said on Saturday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been completed and would not become official until the start of the new league year on March 17. ESPN first reported the swap, which would include the Rams’ first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 along with their third-round pick this year.

SOCCER

Real Madrid trip up

Thibaut Courtois’ impressive penalty save was not enough to keep an error-prone Real Madrid from stumbling again in their La Liga title defense. Real Madrid on Saturday lost 2-1 at home to Levante UD in a match that the defending champions played with 10 men from the eighth minute when defender Eder Militao was sent off. With the score level at 1-1 in the second half, Courtois stopped Roger Marti’s penalty. However, Courtois could not deny Marti in the 78th minute when the forward received a pass after a smart team move executed after a corner-kick and rifled the ball home. Second-placed Real Madrid’s first loss in 10 rounds left them seven points adrift of front-runner Atletico Madrid, who have two more games still to play.