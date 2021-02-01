Manchester City on Saturday opened up a three-point lead at the top of the English Premier League with a game in hand as manager Pep Guardiola’s men beat Sheffield United 1-0, while Manchester United played out a goalless draw at Arsenal.
Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal inside the first 10 minutes at the Etihad Staduim as City extended their winning run to 12 games in all competitions.
Ferran Torres and Jesus were two of five changes made by Guardiola and they combined to make the breakthrough as the Brazilian tapped home for his first Premier League goal since November last year.
Photo: EPA-EFE
City failed to build on the lead, but comfortably held out for a 15th clean sheet in their last 19 games.
“People think if we won the last one 5-0, we will win this one 5-0. This is the real world, not a fairytale,” Pep Guardiola said. “Today when I see Sheffield is bottom of the league. You see this team and realize how tough is the Premier League.”
Second-placed United could have moved back within one point of their local rivals, but for the second time in four days, after suffering a shock defeat by Sheffield United on Wednesday, their title challenge faltered.
Edinson Cavani wasted a golden opportunity for United when the striker volleyed wide in the closing moments, while Alexandre Lacazette’s free-kick for Arsenal came back off the bar.
“The Sheffield United result of course was disappointing when you’re at home. If you feel, away at Arsenal, you deserve a win that’s a step forward,” Solskjaer said.
Arsenal are undefeated in their past seven league matches and edged to within six points adrift of the top four despite missing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney.
Aston Villa moved above the Gunners into eighth spot after Ross Barkley’s header earned a 1-0 win at Southampton.
Villa manager Dean Smith’s men had goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to thank for brilliant saves to deny Che Adams and Jan Bednarek, while Danny Ings had a goal ruled out for offside deep into stoppage time as Southampton slumped to a third straight league defeat.
At the other end of the table, Newcastle United pulled clear of the drop zone with a first win in 12 games, beating Everton 2-0, while relegation rivals West Bromwich Albion and Fulham played out a 2-2 draw.
Magpies manager Steve Bruce’s future was under the spotlight after a wretched run that plunged his side into the relegation dogfight, but Callum Wilson scored twice in the final 17 minutes to earn a deserved victory.
Everton were punished for a poor performance when Wilson sent a header home from a corner and then sealed the win on the counter-ttack in stoppage time.
“There’s no disputing it — it’s been very difficult,” Bruce said. “We’re trying to be more on the front foot and push up the pitch. We were a lot better.”
Bruce’s men are now eight points clear of the relegation zone after a point each did little for West Brom or Fulham’s battle to beat the drop.
The visitors were dominant in the first half at the Hawthorns and were made to regret not building on Bobby Decordova-Reid’s opener.
Kyle Bartley levelled for the Baggies two minutes into the second half ,before new signing Mbaye Diagne teed up Matheus Pereira to turn the game around.
Ivan Cavaleiro’s equalizer ensured Fulham remain above West Brom in 18th and edged to within four points of safety.
Crystal Palace eased fears that they could be dragged into a scrap for survival as Eberechi Eze’s winner earned the Eagles a 1-0 win over the Wolverhampton Wanderers to move up to 13th.
Taiwan’s top-ranked Tai Tzu-ying is once again to face reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain in the World Tour Finals after trouncing South Korea’s teen prodigy An Se-young 21-18, 21-12 yesterday. An admitted to feeling lethargic during the 37-minute game. “I think my physical condition has dropped — I feel heavy and made mistakes, so I couldn’t match Tai Tzu-ying’s speed,” An said. As for Tai’s final meeting with Marin, she said that she wanted to just “focus now and be patient” for today’s finals. Missing from the tournament are players from China and Japan — 2019’s World Tour Finals champs — because
Badminton’s world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was handed a tough draw at Thailand’s World Tour Finals, as she was bracketed with home favorite Ratchanok Intanon and Indian star P.V. Sindhu. Tai, former world champion Ratchanok and Olympic silver-medalist Sindhu were grouped with Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in Group B for the round-robin stage of the biosecure tournament in Bangkok. Tai faces Sindhu today. The delayed season finale from last year is the third behind-closed-doors event in three weeks in the Thai capital as badminton resumes after months of near-inactivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Spanish top seed Carolina Marin, seeking a hat-trick of wins in Bangkok,
At age 15, Elsidita Selaj decided she wanted to box and through sheer stubbornness, she has succeeded, breaking down her family’s resistance and sexist attitudes to become Albania’s first — and only — competitive female boxer. “In the beginning, boxing was for me an impossible, unimaginable love,” the now 20-year-old said after a training session in her hometown of Shkoder. “But thanks to my determination, it has become a possible love that belongs entirely to me,” she added. It was five years ago that she began hitting the boxing gym every day after school, begging to be trained in a sport considered the
American Magic yesterday paid tribute to their three America’s Cup rivals who helped repair their main yacht, Patriot, after it capsized during a Challenger Series race on Jan. 17. The vessel sustained significant damage after a gust of wind caused it to go airborne and hit the water before falling on its side. It returned to the water for the first time yesterday, featuring a large sticker on its side with the New Zealand, UK and Italian flags overlapping, and the words “thank you” written alongside. “The band-aid graphic with the three flags that covers the repair is an acknowledgement from all of