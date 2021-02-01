Man City take lead with 1-0 over the Blades

AFP, LONDON





Manchester City on Saturday opened up a three-point lead at the top of the English Premier League with a game in hand as manager Pep Guardiola’s men beat Sheffield United 1-0, while Manchester United played out a goalless draw at Arsenal.

Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal inside the first 10 minutes at the Etihad Staduim as City extended their winning run to 12 games in all competitions.

Ferran Torres and Jesus were two of five changes made by Guardiola and they combined to make the breakthrough as the Brazilian tapped home for his first Premier League goal since November last year.

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus, right, fights for the ball with Sheffield United’s Jayden Bogle during their English Premier League match in Manchester, England, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE

City failed to build on the lead, but comfortably held out for a 15th clean sheet in their last 19 games.

“People think if we won the last one 5-0, we will win this one 5-0. This is the real world, not a fairytale,” Pep Guardiola said. “Today when I see Sheffield is bottom of the league. You see this team and realize how tough is the Premier League.”

Second-placed United could have moved back within one point of their local rivals, but for the second time in four days, after suffering a shock defeat by Sheffield United on Wednesday, their title challenge faltered.

Edinson Cavani wasted a golden opportunity for United when the striker volleyed wide in the closing moments, while Alexandre Lacazette’s free-kick for Arsenal came back off the bar.

“The Sheffield United result of course was disappointing when you’re at home. If you feel, away at Arsenal, you deserve a win that’s a step forward,” Solskjaer said.

Arsenal are undefeated in their past seven league matches and edged to within six points adrift of the top four despite missing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney.

Aston Villa moved above the Gunners into eighth spot after Ross Barkley’s header earned a 1-0 win at Southampton.

Villa manager Dean Smith’s men had goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to thank for brilliant saves to deny Che Adams and Jan Bednarek, while Danny Ings had a goal ruled out for offside deep into stoppage time as Southampton slumped to a third straight league defeat.

At the other end of the table, Newcastle United pulled clear of the drop zone with a first win in 12 games, beating Everton 2-0, while relegation rivals West Bromwich Albion and Fulham played out a 2-2 draw.

Magpies manager Steve Bruce’s future was under the spotlight after a wretched run that plunged his side into the relegation dogfight, but Callum Wilson scored twice in the final 17 minutes to earn a deserved victory.

Everton were punished for a poor performance when Wilson sent a header home from a corner and then sealed the win on the counter-ttack in stoppage time.

“There’s no disputing it — it’s been very difficult,” Bruce said. “We’re trying to be more on the front foot and push up the pitch. We were a lot better.”

Bruce’s men are now eight points clear of the relegation zone after a point each did little for West Brom or Fulham’s battle to beat the drop.

The visitors were dominant in the first half at the Hawthorns and were made to regret not building on Bobby Decordova-Reid’s opener.

Kyle Bartley levelled for the Baggies two minutes into the second half ,before new signing Mbaye Diagne teed up Matheus Pereira to turn the game around.

Ivan Cavaleiro’s equalizer ensured Fulham remain above West Brom in 18th and edged to within four points of safety.

Crystal Palace eased fears that they could be dragged into a scrap for survival as Eberechi Eze’s winner earned the Eagles a 1-0 win over the Wolverhampton Wanderers to move up to 13th.