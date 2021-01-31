Age not a basis for tournament entry: 14-year-old gamer

Anders Vejrgang is not your average FIFA 21 player, but no one is when they have amassed 450 wins without losing a match in its highly popular Weekend League.

However, what sets Vejrgang apart is that he is only 14 years old.

While most fans watch their favorite clubs play on weekends, thousands tune in to Vejrgang’s Twitch stream to watch him crush his opponents, occasionally humiliating them with difficult tricks that spark a frenzy in the comments section.

A handout provided by RB Leipzig shows FIFA 21 gamer Anders Vejrgang at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany, on Aug. 18 last year. Photo: RB Leipzig via Reuters

The Danish teenager has more than half-a-million followers on the livestreaming platform and his following has continued to grow as he racks up the wins in the Weekend League, which pits the best players in the world against each other.

“I started competing in the Weekend League about two or three years ago,” he said. “I have won many local events, beating the top players of my country and online — I won more than 20 tournaments this season alone.”

Consistency over the years is no easy task with Electronic Arts (EA) making changes in every annual iteration of the game, but Vejrgang, who first started out with FIFA 13, would spend hours every day perfecting his skills.

“People do have a wrong feeling of how much time is needed to become a top player,” he said. “It’s not about the amount of hours you play, it’s about how to spend them right.”

Any other teenager would be grounded if they spent hours on end on their consoles, but Vejrgang said that his family is supportive and understands that he could make a career in gaming.

“They do understand my talent and the potential of e-sports,” he said. “During the last few months, my region has been in a [COVID-19] lockdown. Even now I’m still having online classes, which grants me a lot of flexibility.”

His skills earned him a spot in the RBLZ Gaming team, RB Leipzig’s e-sports team, but even though he and his family believe he is old enough to compete professionally, EA thinks otherwise.

“Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to compete in major tournaments so far because EA does not allow players aged under 16 to attend their tournaments,” Vejrgang said.

EA did not respond to a request for comment.

“Even in a game like Fortnite, the youngest players at the World Cup were 13 years old. The skill should be the decisive factor, nothing else,” Vejrgang said.