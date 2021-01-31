Japan’s Olympic sponsors are scaling back advertising campaigns and delaying marketing events for this year’s Summer Games, concerned that public sentiment toward the event is souring amid a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases.
The uncertainty over the Olympics marks a fresh blow to domestic sponsors, including many of Japan’s biggest companies, such as Canon and Japan Airlines, who have pitched in more than US$3 billion to support the event.
Assurances by the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee this month that the Games would begin as scheduled on July 23 have not quelled concerns.
In interviews with two dozen sponsors, organizers and officials, sources said that there is deepening uncertainty and frustration, as national infection numbers hit record highs this month, turning the public mood against the event.
Nearly 80 percent of the public believes the Games should be cancelled or delayed further, a survey released this month by Kyodo showed.
For some local sponsors, the perks of supporting the Tokyo Olympics have long since faded.
Six sources at sponsor companies said that they were still waiting on details from organizers so that they could finalize preparations and roll out advertising campaigns.
Several said that they had held back out of fear of alienating the public.
“It’s a little hard to say: ‘We support Tokyo 2021,’ when the government is under so much criticism,” said a source who works for a financial institution that is also a Games sponsor.
Although Japan has contained the spread of COVID-19 better than many other countries, hospitals are still besieged by patients and the public has been advised to stay indoors as much as possible.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has seen his support slide in recent weeks over the handling of the pandemic.
Asahi Group Holdings, the holding company of beer maker Asahi Breweries, postponed some of the ads that it had planned to air last year, after the Games were delayed, a firm official said on condition of anonymity, as it waits for more clarity on the schedule.
A spokesman for Asahi confirmed that it postponed some of its advertisements after the Games were delayed.
Five sources at separate sponsor companies said that they were also delaying ads and reconsidering marketing events, but many sources said that they saw the Olympics as a “national project” that they must support.
“The staff would never say the actual words ‘cancelation’ or ‘delay,’” said a source at a corporate sponsor, who regularly attends meetings with Olympic organizers.
“Of course we can’t ask them: ‘What’s going to happen to our money if it’s canceled or delayed?’” the source added.
SWEEP THE LEG: Poirier, determined to best McGregor, after losing to him in 2014, used low calf kicks to throw ‘Notorious’ off his stand-up game, before dropping him American underdog Dustin Poirier yesterday shook up the world of mixed martial arts, beating up the legs of Irish superstar Conor McGregor before knocking him out at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. “I’m happy, but I’m not surprised. I put in the work,” Poirier said, after the referee stepped in after 2 minutes, 32 seconds of the second round to save McGregor from further damage, after he was dropped by a fierce combination of punches. The 32-year-old Poirier was ranked second in the flyweight division going into the fight, but still rated a heavy underdog by bookmakers to beat his fourth-ranked opponent,
Badminton’s world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was handed a tough draw at Thailand’s World Tour Finals, as she was bracketed with home favorite Ratchanok Intanon and Indian star P.V. Sindhu. Tai, former world champion Ratchanok and Olympic silver-medalist Sindhu were grouped with Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in Group B for the round-robin stage of the biosecure tournament in Bangkok. Tai faces Sindhu today. The delayed season finale from last year is the third behind-closed-doors event in three weeks in the Thai capital as badminton resumes after months of near-inactivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Spanish top seed Carolina Marin, seeking a hat-trick of wins in Bangkok,
American Magic yesterday paid tribute to their three America’s Cup rivals who helped repair their main yacht, Patriot, after it capsized during a Challenger Series race on Jan. 17. The vessel sustained significant damage after a gust of wind caused it to go airborne and hit the water before falling on its side. It returned to the water for the first time yesterday, featuring a large sticker on its side with the New Zealand, UK and Italian flags overlapping, and the words “thank you” written alongside. “The band-aid graphic with the three flags that covers the repair is an acknowledgement from all of
As his adopted hometown mourned Hank Aaron’s death, some fans called on the Atlanta Braves to change their name to the Hammers in his honor. “Hammerin’ Hank” died on Friday at age 86, drawing praise from all segments of society — including the current and former presidents — for his Hall of Fame career and providing inspiration to black Americans by overcoming intense racism in his pursuit of baseball’s home run record. The governors of Georgia and Alabama ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Aaron — the Hammer was born in the port city of Mobile, Alabama, and