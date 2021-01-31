TOKYO OLYMPICS 2020: Japan’s sponsors shelve ads as mood sours over Games

Reuters, TOKYO





Japan’s Olympic sponsors are scaling back advertising campaigns and delaying marketing events for this year’s Summer Games, concerned that public sentiment toward the event is souring amid a fresh wave of COVID-19 cases.

The uncertainty over the Olympics marks a fresh blow to domestic sponsors, including many of Japan’s biggest companies, such as Canon and Japan Airlines, who have pitched in more than US$3 billion to support the event.

Assurances by the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee this month that the Games would begin as scheduled on July 23 have not quelled concerns.

In interviews with two dozen sponsors, organizers and officials, sources said that there is deepening uncertainty and frustration, as national infection numbers hit record highs this month, turning the public mood against the event.

Nearly 80 percent of the public believes the Games should be cancelled or delayed further, a survey released this month by Kyodo showed.

For some local sponsors, the perks of supporting the Tokyo Olympics have long since faded.

Six sources at sponsor companies said that they were still waiting on details from organizers so that they could finalize preparations and roll out advertising campaigns.

Several said that they had held back out of fear of alienating the public.

“It’s a little hard to say: ‘We support Tokyo 2021,’ when the government is under so much criticism,” said a source who works for a financial institution that is also a Games sponsor.

Although Japan has contained the spread of COVID-19 better than many other countries, hospitals are still besieged by patients and the public has been advised to stay indoors as much as possible.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has seen his support slide in recent weeks over the handling of the pandemic.

Asahi Group Holdings, the holding company of beer maker Asahi Breweries, postponed some of the ads that it had planned to air last year, after the Games were delayed, a firm official said on condition of anonymity, as it waits for more clarity on the schedule.

A spokesman for Asahi confirmed that it postponed some of its advertisements after the Games were delayed.

Five sources at separate sponsor companies said that they were also delaying ads and reconsidering marketing events, but many sources said that they saw the Olympics as a “national project” that they must support.

“The staff would never say the actual words ‘cancelation’ or ‘delay,’” said a source at a corporate sponsor, who regularly attends meetings with Olympic organizers.

“Of course we can’t ask them: ‘What’s going to happen to our money if it’s canceled or delayed?’” the source added.