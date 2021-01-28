Brandon Saad scored twice on Tuesday, one of them in a three-goal flurry at the end of the first period, as the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 7-3.
Mikko Rantanen scored a goal for the sixth straight game to tie an Avalanche record, while Valeri Nichushkin added a short-handed goal and an assist in the rout.
Ryan Donato and Logan Couture had a goal and an assist each for the Sharks.
San Jose took a 1-0 lead on Donato’s third goal of the season 10 minutes, 39 seconds into the first period before Colorado came storming back. Joonas Donskoi tied it at 16:15, and 46 seconds later Saad gave the Avalanche a 2-1 lead.
“I thought all four lines were ready to skate, were tenacious on pucks,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “I thought we were stronger on pucks in the offensive zone and moving our feet whenever we were touching it.”
Rantanen scored on a power play with 39 seconds left in the period, his sixth of the season.
Rantanen became the fifth Colorado player to have a goal in six consecutive games since the franchise moved to Denver in 1995.
Joe Sakic accomplished the feat three times — two of those were seven-game streaks — and Peter Forsberg did it twice. Milan Hejduk scored in seven straight games and Nathan MacKinnon scored in six in a row in October 2018.
“I’m feeling healthy and I’m feeling good on the ice,” Rantanen said. “Playing with [Gabriel Landeskog] and Nate, there’s less pressure for me, and I just go out and play and work as hard as I can to do the right things.”
In other games on Tuesday, it was:
‧ Blue Jackets 3, Panthers 4
‧ Golden Knights 4, Blues 5 (SO)
‧ Bruins 3, Penguins 2 (OT)
‧ Coyotes 0, Ducks 1
‧ Sabres 3, Rangers 2
‧ Flames 3, Maple Leafs 4
‧ Devils 3, Flyers 5
‧ Predators 3, Blackhawks 2 (OT)
‧ Capitals 3, Islanders 2
‧ Wild 1, Kings 2
‧ Jets 6, Oilers 4
‧ Stars 2, Red Wings 1 (OT)
SWEEP THE LEG: Poirier, determined to best McGregor, after losing to him in 2014, used low calf kicks to throw ‘Notorious’ off his stand-up game, before dropping him American underdog Dustin Poirier yesterday shook up the world of mixed martial arts, beating up the legs of Irish superstar Conor McGregor before knocking him out at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi. “I’m happy, but I’m not surprised. I put in the work,” Poirier said, after the referee stepped in after 2 minutes, 32 seconds of the second round to save McGregor from further damage, after he was dropped by a fierce combination of punches. The 32-year-old Poirier was ranked second in the flyweight division going into the fight, but still rated a heavy underdog by bookmakers to beat his fourth-ranked opponent,
Badminton’s world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday was handed a tough draw at Thailand’s World Tour Finals, as she was bracketed with home favorite Ratchanok Intanon and Indian star P.V. Sindhu. Tai, former world champion Ratchanok and Olympic silver-medalist Sindhu were grouped with Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong in Group B for the round-robin stage of the biosecure tournament in Bangkok. Tai faces Sindhu today. The delayed season finale from last year is the third behind-closed-doors event in three weeks in the Thai capital as badminton resumes after months of near-inactivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Spanish top seed Carolina Marin, seeking a hat-trick of wins in Bangkok,
HOLDING STEADY: Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying pushed past Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung to advance to a quarter-finals match against world No. 10 Michelle Li Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen and Wang Tzu-wei yesterday defeated their respective opponents in the second round of the Toyota Thailand Open, setting them up to face each other today in the quarter-finals. In an early match, world No. 12 Wang took 45 minutes to defeat Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka-long 21-13, 21-11. Last week, the world No. 8 ousted Wang from the Yonex tournament before defeating Chou in the semi-finals. Chou, world No. 2, defeated France’s Brice Leverdez in 48 minutes 21-19, 21-16. In other men’s singles matches, Indonesia’s fifth seed Anthony Ginting suffered an unexpected defeat to Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk-yiu, who moved into
MARIN REMATCH: Tai Tzu-ying saved six game points in her semi-final against Ratchanok Intanon, who went into the match with a superior head-to-head record Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying reached the final of badminton’s Thailand Open yesterday with a three-set win over Ratchanok Intanon, setting up a rematch against Carolina Marin. Tai won 12-21, 21-12, 23-21 in 59 minutes to set up her second final against Marin in two weeks, while Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin advanced to the final in the men’s doubles. However, Chou Tien-chen was eliminated in the semi-finals of the men’s singles. Tai saved six game points in the win against her Thai opponent Intanon, who went into the match with a superior head-to-head record against the Taiwanese world No. 1. Tai’s best streak was a