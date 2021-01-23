Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan yesterday claimed a career-best 4-25 as Bangladesh clinched the three-match one-day international series against the West Indies with a seven-wicket victory.
Bangladesh won the first match by six wickets.
Skipper Tamim Iqbal hit a half-century to help his side chase the target in 33.2 overs after the West Indies were bowled out for 148 in 43.4 overs.
It was Bangladesh’s third straight and fifth overall series victory over the West Indies.
Paceman Mustafizur Rahman (2-15) and left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (2-30) took two wickets each to play a key role after the West Indies opted to bat first.
Rovman Powell was the tourists’ top scorer with 41 off 66, hitting two fours and one six as he led his side past 100.
Mustafizur got the wicket of Sunil Ambris (6), before Mehidy provided the key breakthrough, dismissing debutant Kjorn Ottley for 24. In the same over, Mehidy removed Joshua da Silva.
Nkrumah Bonner resisted for a while, but Hasan Mahmud got rid of him for 20 as the West Indies slumped to 71-7.
Powell then came to the crease and took the side past 100 alongside Alzarri Joseph as they shared 32 runs for the ninth wicket.
Mustafizur came back to break the partnership when he removed Joseph with a short-pitched delivery for 17.
Powell added 28 runs for the last wicket with Akeal Hossain, who scored 12 not out.
Tamim led the charge from the front, hitting 50 off 76, including three fours and one six.
He and Nazmul Hossain (17) shared 47 runs for the second wicket after opener Liton Das was dismissed for 22.
Raymon Reifer removed Tamim after he reached his 48th half-century, but Shakib, who was unbeaten on 43, guided his side home, extending the winning streak against the West Indies.
SRI LANKA V ENGLAND
AFP, GALLE, Sri Lanka
Angelo Mathews yesterday scored a stubborn century to take Sri Lanka to 229-4 on the first day of the second Test against England after early strikes by James Anderson had made the hosts look vulnerable.
Mathews was at the crease on 107 with Niroshan Dickwella (19) at the close in Galle.
Sri Lanka lost the first Test by seven wickets.
Anderson claimed three wickets, including opener Lahiru Thirimanne for 43 soon after lunch.
Mathews built crucial partnerships, including a 117-run stand for the fourth wicket with skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who made 52.
Mathews reached his 11th Test century, and his third against England, with a single off Jack Leach.
DOUBLE VISION: The men’s duo of Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin downed the South Korean pairing of Choi Sol-gyu and Seo Seung-jae to secure their place in the final Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying yesterday easily defeated Mia Blichfeldt in her women’s singles match to advance to the finals of the Yonex Thailand Open in Bangkok, while Chou Tien-chen crashed out of the tournament. Tai quickly ousted world No. 18 Blicheldt, of Denmark, in 34 minutes, winning 21-8, 23-21. The world No. 1 today must overcome Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain, who took down An Se-young of South Korea yesterday 21-18, 21-16. In men’s singles, Taiwan’s Chou fell to Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long after a tough 66 minutes of play. While Chou, the world No. 2, bested Ng in the first set,
World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying yesterday eased past her Thai opponent to advance to the second round of the Toyota Thailand Open. The Taiwanese star toppled world No. 46 Supanida Katethong 21-16, 21-11 in 29 minutes at the Impact Arena in Bangkok. “I think I played OK today. I am feeling a little better than last week,” Tai said. Tomorrow, Tai faces Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. The two have faced each other six times, with Tai beating the world No. 21 in all six matches. Tai on Sunday reached the final of the Yonex Thailand Open before losing decisively against Carolina Marin of Spain.