Mehidy stars as Bangladesh win series

AP, DHAKA





Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan yesterday claimed a career-best 4-25 as Bangladesh clinched the three-match one-day international series against the West Indies with a seven-wicket victory.

Bangladesh won the first match by six wickets.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal hit a half-century to help his side chase the target in 33.2 overs after the West Indies were bowled out for 148 in 43.4 overs.

It was Bangladesh’s third straight and fifth overall series victory over the West Indies.

Paceman Mustafizur Rahman (2-15) and left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (2-30) took two wickets each to play a key role after the West Indies opted to bat first.

Rovman Powell was the tourists’ top scorer with 41 off 66, hitting two fours and one six as he led his side past 100.

Mustafizur got the wicket of Sunil Ambris (6), before Mehidy provided the key breakthrough, dismissing debutant Kjorn Ottley for 24. In the same over, Mehidy removed Joshua da Silva.

Nkrumah Bonner resisted for a while, but Hasan Mahmud got rid of him for 20 as the West Indies slumped to 71-7.

Powell then came to the crease and took the side past 100 alongside Alzarri Joseph as they shared 32 runs for the ninth wicket.

Mustafizur came back to break the partnership when he removed Joseph with a short-pitched delivery for 17.

Powell added 28 runs for the last wicket with Akeal Hossain, who scored 12 not out.

Tamim led the charge from the front, hitting 50 off 76, including three fours and one six.

He and Nazmul Hossain (17) shared 47 runs for the second wicket after opener Liton Das was dismissed for 22.

Raymon Reifer removed Tamim after he reached his 48th half-century, but Shakib, who was unbeaten on 43, guided his side home, extending the winning streak against the West Indies.

SRI LANKA V ENGLAND

AFP, GALLE, Sri Lanka

Angelo Mathews yesterday scored a stubborn century to take Sri Lanka to 229-4 on the first day of the second Test against England after early strikes by James Anderson had made the hosts look vulnerable.

Mathews was at the crease on 107 with Niroshan Dickwella (19) at the close in Galle.

Sri Lanka lost the first Test by seven wickets.

Anderson claimed three wickets, including opener Lahiru Thirimanne for 43 soon after lunch.

Mathews built crucial partnerships, including a 117-run stand for the fourth wicket with skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who made 52.

Mathews reached his 11th Test century, and his third against England, with a single off Jack Leach.