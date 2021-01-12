PGA Championship pulled from Donald Trump’s golf course

AFP, LOS ANGELES





The PGA of America on Sunday pulled next year’s PGA Championship from the Trump National at Bedminster in New Jersey, days after supporters of US President Donald Trump rioted at the US Capitol.

“The PGA of America Board of Directors voted tonight to exercise the right to terminate the agreement to play the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster,” PGA of America president Jim Richerson said in a statement on Twitter.

“It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand and would put at risk the PGA’s ability to deliver our many programs and sustain the longevity of our mission,” Richerson added in a video posted on the organization’s Web site.

Spectators watch US President Donald Trump arrive at the 72nd US Women’s Open at Trump National at Bedminster in New Jersey on July 16, 2017. Photo: AFP

The announcement on the fate of one of the four major championships followed increased calls in golf for leaders of the sport to distance themselves from Trump.

Golfweek, in a scathing column urging the game to sever ties with the president, said that the PGA of America had been debating for two years whether to move the organization’s flagship event, but had been nervous about antagonizing a “famously vindictive man.”

Golf greats Gary Player and Annika Sorenstam came in for criticism when they accepted the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump on Thursday last week — a day after the chaos in Washington.

Golf Digest called it a “tone deaf” gesture in an editorial calling for the sport to distance itself from Trump.

The US president’s divisive rhetoric has long posed a problem for a game he has been identified with.

The US Golf Association resisted calls to move the 2017 US Women’s Open from Trump National at Bedminster following comments on women made by Trump during his election campaign.