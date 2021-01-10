Broadcaster apologizes after Shane Warne rant

AFP, SYDNEY





Australian broadcaster Kayo Sports apologized yesterday after expletive-laden remarks by commentators Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds mocking Test star Marnus Labuschagne went to air.

The former players did not seem to know that they were live on Friday evening as they prepared to call a Big Bash League game and began discussing the batsman’s unorthodox mannerisms at the crease.

Symonds said Labuschagne, who is playing in the third Test against India, took “ADD ... pills,” in apparent reference to attention deficit disorder, while Warne replied: “Jeez it’s annoying. Just ... bat properly.”

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne plays a shot against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground yesterday. Photo: AFP

“Our stream started early and caught some unacceptable comments,” Kayo said on Twitter after the exchange went viral on social media. “On behalf of Kayo Sports and the commentary team, we unreservedly apologize.”

Some social media users said that was not enough, and that Warne and Symonds should also say sorry.

“Have I missed Warne’s apology to Marnus? Haven’t seen it anywhere,” said one.

Another added: “I don’t understand why Kayo apologized for broadcasting what Symonds and Warne said ... maybe those two should be doing the apologizing.”