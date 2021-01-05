Even facing a Manchester City side depleted by COVID-19, Frank Lampard on Sunday could not prevent Chelsea slumping to a fourth loss in their past six games, and he is aware the 3-1 defeat would only increase the pressure on him.
Chelsea slipped to eighth place after lkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne scored in a 16-minute first-half spell at a chilly Stamford Bridge in London.
The Blues are seven points behind leaders Liverpool and three back of City, who have played two fewer games and sit in fifth place.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Even Leicester City are mounting a title challenge in third place after beating Newcastle United 2-1 in the earlier match.
How fickle soccer can be. Only a month ago, Chelsea’s all-time leading scorer was basking in a 17-match unbeaten run that raised talk of a new contract halfway through his second season as manager.
“Whether it puts pressure on me or not, it doesn’t matter,” Lampard said. “A month ago, everyone was asking me whether I was going to sign a new contract and now they will be saying different things, but over a busy period we’ve lost four games of football, so the pressure remains constant and you know it’s there.”
Especially when working for Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich, who has gone through a dozen managers since transforming the club with his 2003 takeover.
After being unable to spend anything in his first season in charge due to a transfer embargo, Lampard benefited from about US$250 million in squad reinforcements in the summer transfer window.
Despite Timo Werner already having UEFA Champions League experience at RB Leipzig, the US$60 million striker is among the players Lampard claims still need time to settle.
“Any build or rebuild takes pain; pain behind the scenes and pain on the pitch occasionally,” Lampard said. “This is a difficult period and I understand the reasons why. Today, the first half showed me the reasons why, and we have to keep fighting and I’m the first one who has to keep fighting. I’ll always feel heat: I felt heat when we were on our good run, because I know that round the corner can be a negative.”
Gundogan netted the opener on the turn in the 18th minute after being set up by Foden, who was on target with a flick finish for the second within three minutes.
De Bruyne started the move inside his own half that ended with him scoring, meeting the rebound after Raheem Sterling had hit the post.
Chelsea’s consolation came with almost the last kick of the game from Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Earlier, a fifth successive Premier League victory propelled Leicester to within a point of Liverpool.
James Maddison and Youri Tielemans clinched the win for the Foxes at St James’ Park, before Andy Carroll scored late for Newcastle.
“My ambition is to get into Europe again and for us to progress,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said. “It’s always going to be a process for us. We don’t have the finances to go and get that 70 million pound, 80 million pound, 90 million pound player. So for us, we have to develop that player, bring in a young player or a senior player like a Jonny Evans, who is a top player, and manage his career through so he can help our younger players.”
Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is expected to make an eagerly awaited return from injury as his side look to battle back into the Bundesliga top four with a win over high-fliers VfL Wolfsburg tomorrow. The prolific Norwegian prodigy has missed the past four league games and the past seven in all competitions after picking up a hamstring injury early last month. The 20-year-old returned to team training this week and Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed that he would be back in action this weekend. “Erling’s recovery has gone well. We are working on the assumption that he can play against
World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying on Tuesday vowed to “fight until the end” after she learned she would face Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol in her opening match of the Yonex Thailand Open this month. A Badminton World Federation (BWF) draw earlier in the day showed that she would face world No. 22 Nitchaon in the first round of the women’s singles at the tournament, which runs from Jan. 12 to Jan. 17. The Taiwanese shuttler has the edge over her Thai rival, as she has won eight out of the nine matches the two have played. In an Instagram post, Tai wrote that she
An Instagram video has caught an Australian pro surfer heroically stepping in to rescue a woman being swept away by strong currents in Hawaii. Mikey Wright was looking out over a beach — identified as Oahu’s north shore — when he saw a beachgoer struggling in the surf. Wright posted footage of the rescue on Instagram with the caption: “Hold my beer.” Although other beachgoers could be seen trying to help and reach the struggling swimmer, the current was too strong. Wright steps up, saying that the swimmer is “going to need to get saved.” Beachgoers can be heard on the video doubting Wright, with
‘AMAZING EFFORT’: Sachin Tendulkar said it was ‘a terrific achievement’ without Virat Kohli and others, while their coach said that it was one of the great comebacks Regular captain Virat Kohli yesterday led the tributes to India after the side picked themselves up from their Adelaide mauling to deliver an eight-wicket victory against Australia in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Returning home after the series opener to attend the birth of his first child, Kohli left behind a team demoralized by their thrashing inside three days in Adelaide, where they registered their lowest Test innings total of 36. The tourists, who were also without injured quick Mohammed Shami in Melbourne, did not seem to miss Kohli’s influence, with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane inspiring them to victory. “What