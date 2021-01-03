Surfer Mikey Wright rescues drowning woman

The Guardian





An Instagram video has caught an Australian pro surfer heroically stepping in to rescue a woman being swept away by strong currents in Hawaii.

Mikey Wright was looking out over a beach — identified as Oahu’s north shore — when he saw a beachgoer struggling in the surf.

Wright posted footage of the rescue on Instagram with the caption: “Hold my beer.”

Australia’s Mikey Wright surfs a wave at the Pipeline break on the north shore of Oahu, Hawaii, on Thursday last week. Photo: AFP

Although other beachgoers could be seen trying to help and reach the struggling swimmer, the current was too strong.

Wright steps up, saying that the swimmer is “going to need to get saved.”

Beachgoers can be heard on the video doubting Wright, with someone saying: “You can’t save her.”

However, that does not stop the pro surfer from handing over his smartphone, which is still filming, jumping the fence and charging into the surf.

Fighting the surging ocean and difficult conditions, Wright dives in and picks up the woman, and although they were submerged multiple times, successfully pulls her out of the surf.

A group of people waited for them on the beach, helping them from the water and pulling them to safety.

The video was also posted by Wright’s sister, Tyler, who gave it the caption: “Closing out 2020 with some hero shit by [Mikey].”

It has been reposted by surfers around the world, and has been viewed thousands of times, as people celebrate Wright’s bravery.

Many have commented on Wright’s post, praising the 24-year-old and hailing his selfless act.

Mick Fanning, former world champion surfer, wrote: “Wow, that could have ended really bad. Well done.”

Jessi Miley-Dyer, a former championship surfer, said: “Who needs a cape when you have a mullet?”

Wright comes from a family of surfers, including brother Owen and two-time women’s world champion Tyler, all from the south coast town of Culburra.

The siblings were in Hawaii for the Pipeline Masters event, held just before Christmas.

Mikey placed 17th in the men’s event, but Tyler won the first women’s tour title at Hawaii’s famed Pipeline break, making it an overall successful trip for the Wright family.