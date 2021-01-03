Yu Darvish found out things move fast when San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller is wheeling and dealing.
The right-hander did not think that he would be traded away by the Chicago Cubs, but was caught up in Preller’s vortex.
Within the span of about 24 hours this week, the Padres obtained left-hander Blake Snell in a big deal with Tampa Bay and finalized a US$28 million, four-year deal with South Korean slugger Kim Ha-seong.
Photo: EPA-EFE
San Diego then obtained Darvish in another blockbuster deal.
Darvish found out about it on social media.
“When I woke up that morning, I saw the Snell trade go down and I thought nothing’s going to happen,” Darvish said through an interpreter during a videoconference on Thursday. “I wasn’t expecting the Padres to make another move, but I was receiving phone calls within the hour — and, yeah, I found out on Twitter.”
“I wasn’t expecting to be traded and obviously this happened in one single day, so I was pretty shocked. Not in a bad way,” Darvish added.
After running out of starting pitching during their first post-season appearance in 14 seasons, the Padres added two aces in moves that solidify them as one of baseball’s best teams and should make for an interesting National League (NL) West race against eight-time defending champions the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The 34-year-old Darvish was 8-3 with a 2.01 ERA in 12 starts for Chicago during the pandemic-shortened season and finished second in the NL Cy Young Award race.
He has three years and US$59 million left on the US$126 million, six-year deal he signed with the Cubs before the 2018 season.
“I just want to study a lot from the guys in this rotation,” Darvish said. “There are a lot of great pitchers and, myself, I want to be able to watch their bullpens, watch their numbers throughout the season — and hopefully that can help me grow into a better pitcher.”
Darvish said that he has had his children watch highlights of the Padres’ lineup on YouTube.
“They’re a very strong team and I’m really excited to watch batting practice,” he said.
Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is expected to make an eagerly awaited return from injury as his side look to battle back into the Bundesliga top four with a win over high-fliers VfL Wolfsburg tomorrow. The prolific Norwegian prodigy has missed the past four league games and the past seven in all competitions after picking up a hamstring injury early last month. The 20-year-old returned to team training this week and Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed that he would be back in action this weekend. “Erling’s recovery has gone well. We are working on the assumption that he can play against
Replacements for Russia’s name and flag are in place for a handball world championship in Egypt, but the national anthem still needs a backup. The International Handball Federation (IHF) announced that it has set conditions under which a Russian team can participate in next month’s tournament, conforming to the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling in a landmark doping case. The court ruled that Russia would not be allowed to use its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years. At the IHF men’s world championship scheduled to start on Jan. 13,
World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying on Tuesday vowed to “fight until the end” after she learned she would face Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol in her opening match of the Yonex Thailand Open this month. A Badminton World Federation (BWF) draw earlier in the day showed that she would face world No. 22 Nitchaon in the first round of the women’s singles at the tournament, which runs from Jan. 12 to Jan. 17. The Taiwanese shuttler has the edge over her Thai rival, as she has won eight out of the nine matches the two have played. In an Instagram post, Tai wrote that she
‘AMAZING EFFORT’: Sachin Tendulkar said it was ‘a terrific achievement’ without Virat Kohli and others, while their coach said that it was one of the great comebacks Regular captain Virat Kohli yesterday led the tributes to India after the side picked themselves up from their Adelaide mauling to deliver an eight-wicket victory against Australia in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Returning home after the series opener to attend the birth of his first child, Kohli left behind a team demoralized by their thrashing inside three days in Adelaide, where they registered their lowest Test innings total of 36. The tourists, who were also without injured quick Mohammed Shami in Melbourne, did not seem to miss Kohli’s influence, with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane inspiring them to victory. “What