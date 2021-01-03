New Zealand would rise to the top of the world rankings for the first time, replacing Australia, if they avoid a defeat against Pakistan in the second Test in Christchurch and wrap up their two-match series.
After triumphs in seven consecutive home Test series, New Zealand are the strong favorites to secure another against a Pakistan side that showed great fight at Mount Maunganui, but still lost the first Test by 101 runs.
A victory at Hagley Oval to seal a 2-0 series sweep would also push the Black Caps firmly into contention for one of two berths in June’s inaugural World Test Championship final at Lord’s.
Photo: AFP
Under the leadership of Kane Williamson, who returned to the top of the world Test batting rankings after his 23rd career century at Bay Oval, the Blacks Caps have developed into possibly the most consistent outfit in the Test game.
However, they need to find a replacement for pace bowler Neil Wagner, who battled through the pain of two broken toes to finish the first Test, but will miss the second.
Matt Henry, who was brought into the squad after recovering from a hand injury, is likely to get the nod as a like-for-like replacement, with batting all-rounder Daryl Mitchell being another option.
A 165-run partnership between Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan stalled New Zealand’s charge to victory at Mount Maunganui, and Pakistan would look to draw on that fighting spirit on another green track.
The tourists are to continue to be without regular skipper Babar Azam, who failed to recover from a fractured thumb sufficiently to take his place in a top order, also missing opener Imam-ul-Haq, who has returned home with a similar injury.
Babar trained on Friday, but felt some pain in his thumb and the Pakistan management opted against any risk with a home series against South Africa starting later this month.
New Zealand and Pakistan were yesterday forced to train indoors because of rain, but the weather forecast looks precipitation-free for today’s first day, with the outlook good for the rest of the match.
Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is expected to make an eagerly awaited return from injury as his side look to battle back into the Bundesliga top four with a win over high-fliers VfL Wolfsburg tomorrow. The prolific Norwegian prodigy has missed the past four league games and the past seven in all competitions after picking up a hamstring injury early last month. The 20-year-old returned to team training this week and Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc confirmed that he would be back in action this weekend. “Erling’s recovery has gone well. We are working on the assumption that he can play against
Replacements for Russia’s name and flag are in place for a handball world championship in Egypt, but the national anthem still needs a backup. The International Handball Federation (IHF) announced that it has set conditions under which a Russian team can participate in next month’s tournament, conforming to the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ruling in a landmark doping case. The court ruled that Russia would not be allowed to use its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years. At the IHF men’s world championship scheduled to start on Jan. 13,
World No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying on Tuesday vowed to “fight until the end” after she learned she would face Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol in her opening match of the Yonex Thailand Open this month. A Badminton World Federation (BWF) draw earlier in the day showed that she would face world No. 22 Nitchaon in the first round of the women’s singles at the tournament, which runs from Jan. 12 to Jan. 17. The Taiwanese shuttler has the edge over her Thai rival, as she has won eight out of the nine matches the two have played. In an Instagram post, Tai wrote that she
‘AMAZING EFFORT’: Sachin Tendulkar said it was ‘a terrific achievement’ without Virat Kohli and others, while their coach said that it was one of the great comebacks Regular captain Virat Kohli yesterday led the tributes to India after the side picked themselves up from their Adelaide mauling to deliver an eight-wicket victory against Australia in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Returning home after the series opener to attend the birth of his first child, Kohli left behind a team demoralized by their thrashing inside three days in Adelaide, where they registered their lowest Test innings total of 36. The tourists, who were also without injured quick Mohammed Shami in Melbourne, did not seem to miss Kohli’s influence, with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane inspiring them to victory. “What