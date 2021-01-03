NZ’s Wagner opens up on bowling with broken toes

Reuters





New Zealand quick Neil Wagner could not walk at the start of the final day of the first Test against Pakistan after breaking his toes, but he said that a burning desire to help his team pushed him through the pain barrier.

Wagner played the last three days of the match with broken toes after being hit by a Shaheen Afridi yorker in New Zealand’s first innings at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand.

The left-arm quick battled through the pain and went on to claim two second innings wickets, including that of centurion Fawad Alam, as the hosts prevailed with 4.3 overs remaining on the final day.

New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner bowls during the fifth day of the first Test against Pakistan at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

“On the last day, I couldn’t walk getting out of bed,” Wagner told reporters. “I sort of fell to the ground quite frustrated and quite angry, and just wanted to get out there and play.”

“As I tried to walk, the pain got worse and worse, and I got the frozen vegetables out of the fridge and a couple of ice bags, and tried to ice it a couple of times,” he added.

Wagner said that he was forced to take multiple injections to try and numb the pain.

“About the 12th injection on the day, I started screaming and squealing a bit and biting on the towel,” he said. “The injections helped for about two hours then you got to try and bite your teeth, grit and go through it. I kept walking back to my mark saying to myself: ‘Just one wicket, just one wicket.’ The desire to help the team is just there, you know, and it sort of gets you through it.”

Wagner is expected to be sidelined for six weeks, with Canterbury fast bowler Matt Henry named as his replacement for the second Test, which begins today at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.