Former Red Devils manager Tommy Docherty dies at 92

AFP, LONDON





Former Manchester United and Scotland manager Tommy Docherty has died at the age of 92 following a long illness, his family announced on Thursday.

“The Doc” made more than 300 appearances for Preston North End, and also played for Celtic, Arsenal and Chelsea.

He won 25 caps for Scotland.

He went on to manage 12 clubs — including Chelsea, Aston Villa and Derby County — and had a spell in charge of Scotland.

He won the League Cup as Chelsea manager, but was best known for his five-year spell at Old Trafford, overseeing an FA Cup final win over Bob Paisley’s Liverpool in 1976-1977.

“Tommy passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home,” a family spokesman told Britain’s Press Association. “He was a much-loved husband, father and papa, and will be terribly missed.”

Docherty was irrepressible, outspoken and often controversial, accruing a seemingly endless supply of anecdotes, quips and one-liners.

In December 1972, with Scotland on their way to the 1974 FIFA World Cup finals in West Germany, he quit as manager to take over at Manchester United.

“One of my biggest regrets was leaving the Scotland job when I did,” Docherty later said.

The Red Devils were relegated to the second division in 1973-1974, but stormed back the next season as champions.

After surprisingly losing the 1975-1976 FA Cup final 1-0 to second-tier Southampton, he led United to the FA Cup final again the following year when they beat the favorites Liverpool 2-1.

However, the celebrations did not last as he was almost immediately sacked for having an affair with the wife of club physiotherapist Laurie Brown.

Docherty later married Mary Brown and they remained together until his death.

They had two children, while he had four children with Agnes, who died in 2002.

Subsequently he worked as an after-dinner speaker and media pundit.