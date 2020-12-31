Rumors of a giant year-end party organized by Neymar in Brazil in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic have revived his image as an eternally spoiled child.
The Paris Saint-Germain striker’s entourage vigorously denies reports in Brazilian media, but the silence of the player, normally active on social media, speaks for itself.
When a young woman last year filed a complaint against him for rape — a case that was eventually dropped — the Brazilian soccer star did not hesitate to reveal intimate messages exchanged between him and his accuser.
Photo: AFP
This time, he is keeping quiet — so too are his main sponsors Puma, who wrenched Neymar away from Nike in September.
The refusal to deny that the party is taking place has brought a reaction from Brazilian media.
“It would be much simpler if Neymar went on social networks and said he had nothing to do with it. LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t throw any parties,” TV Globo sports journalist Galvao said on Monday.
“Not only is there nothing in his head, but he is irresponsible. This is a very bad example for Brazil,” sports journalist Juca Kfouri said in a UOL podcast, recalling that the 28-year-old striker has often appeared with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has downplayed the seriousness of COVID-19.
Brazilian media have filled in the silence about the supposed party: Neymar reportedly plans a seven-day, non-stop rave for 500 guests, and has bought a hangar to hide VIP helicopters and private jets.
After a series of seasons marred by injuries, failures in big matches and complaints about his diving when tackled, Neymar helped Paris Saint-Germain reach their first UEFA Champions League final.
His image received another lift when he and Kylian Mbappe led the Paris Saint-Germain players off the field after a match official aimed a racist remark at a coach of opposing Istanbul Basaksehir three weeks ago during a Champions League match.
State law in Rio de Janeiro does not prohibit parties in private residences.
“The problem with Neymar, who is used to throwing parties for his birthdays, is that he is sending back this idea of a guy who is out of touch,” said Jerome Neveu, founding president of Advent, a French consultancy firm specializing in “celebrity marketing.”
