A depleted India attack yesterday ripped through Australia’s top order to leave the world No. 1 team with a slender two-run lead and in deep trouble after the third day of the second Test.
At stumps in Melbourne, Australia were 133-6 with Cameron Green on 17 and Pat Cummins on 15 in their second innings as the visitors zeroed in on leveling the series after losing the first Test by eight wickets.
India are doing so with a weakened attack after Umesh Yadav pulled up in his fourth over with a calf problem, limping off the field.
Photo: EPA-EFE
It was a setback for India, who were already missing injured regulars Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, but the remaining bowlers, led by Ravindra Jadeja (2-25) and Jasprit Bumrah (1-34), admirably picked up the slack.
“I think we played really well. I thought the bowlers came out really strong and bowled in all the right areas. It was good to see, but this game is not over yet, we still have to get four more wickets,” India captain Ajinkya Rahane said.
India were all out for 326 in their first innings on the stroke of lunch, adding just 49 to their overnight 277-5 in reply to Australia’s 195.
It gave them a 131-run lead, courtesy of Rahane’s magnificent 112 and Jadeja’s 57.
Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon took three wickets each.
Australia needed some of their big names to stand tall in the run chase.
Opener Matthew Wade did well with a fighting 40 off 137 balls before being trapped leg before wicket by the spin of Jadeja, but Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Joe Burns all failed.
Burns lasted just 10 balls, caught by Rishabh Pant off Yadav for 4 to follow his first-innings duck.
Labuschagne fell for 28, caught by Rahane off a thick edge from Ravi Ashwin.
At the other end, the usually flamboyant Wade dug in, but Smith again went cheaply, bowled by Bumrah for 8.
After Wade departed, Travis Head was the last recognized batsman, but he became a victim of paceman Mohammed Siraj on debut, slashing a ball to Mayank Agarwal.
Captain Tim Paine fell to Jadeja for 1, leaving Green and Cummins to knuckle down in a 34-run partnership and take the Test into a fourth day.
