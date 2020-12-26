New Zealand primed for Pakistan series as World Test Championship final looms

AFP, MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand





New Zealand today start their last push to make the World Test Championship final in the first Test against an injury-hit Pakistan at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

The Black Caps are full of confidence coming off a comprehensive 2-0 series win against the West Indies and need to produce a similar result in the two Tests against Pakistan.

India and Australia head New Zealand in the Test Championship table, but if India continue to struggle and New Zealand sweep the series against an understrength Pakistan, it could be enough to see the Black Caps at Lord’s for the final in June.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson plays a shot against the West Indies on the second day of the first Test at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Dec. 4. Photo: AFP

However, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who missed the second Test against the West Indies to be with his wife for the birth of their first child, is refusing to look at the big picture.

“I think the context of that [Test Championship] is great for the game in general, but our focus, as it was in the last couple of Tests, is to basically start again and adapt to the conditions that we’re going to have,” Williamson said. “So its coming back to those basics for us and basically playing what is in front of us rather than getting too carried away with potential eventual things, who knows?”

Pakistan’s preparations were hit this week when Shadab Khan was ruled out with a thigh injury, joining Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq on the sidelines.

Coach Misbah-ul-Haq said that he was “confident and optimistic” other players would step up, but the odds are stacked against the tourists.

They are seventh in the world, while New Zealand are equal on points with Australia at the top of the rankings.

New Zealand present a settled lineup, with the only question over whether they play spinner Mitchell Santner or all-rounder Daryl Mitchell.

Ross Taylor is assured of starting at No. 3, which would make him the most capped New Zealand player with 438 appearances across all three formats, but he has struggled of late with an average of 18.3 over his past 10 innings, which is not good enough for a specialist batsman, particularly with Will Young and Devon Conway in form and waiting in the wings.

Henry Nicholls faced similar pressure in the middle order going into the West Indies series, but secured his place when he produced a capable 174 in the second Test.

The Bay Oval is expected to produce a lively green New Zealand wicket which will suit the hosts’ attack of Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Kyle Jamieson, but stand-in Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan said it could also benefit his side.

“It doesn’t matter if [the pitch] has grass on it. The grass is the same for us as it is for the New Zealand side. It all depends on hard work. Whoever does the hard work is going to get the result,” Rizwan said.