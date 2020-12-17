BASKETBALL
Antetokounmpo stays on
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday ended speculation about his future after agreeing to a new long-term deal reported to be the biggest in NBA history. Antetokounmpo, who would have been able to enter free agency next year, said in a statement on Twitter that he had agreed a five-year deal with the Bucks. “This is my home, this is my city,” the 26-year-old two-time NBA MVP said. “I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next five years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it.” ESPN reported that Antetokounmpo’s contract extension was worth US$228 million. The deal allows an opt out after four years. ESPN said that the contract was the biggest in NBA history, eclipsing the US$206.8 million five-year deal agreed between Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017.
FORMULA ONE
Frank Williams hospitalized
Frank Williams, who built the Williams team into a dominant Formula One force in the 1980s and 1990s, is in a stable condition after being admitted to hospital, the team announced late on Tuesday. The 78-year-old established the team in 1977 and went on to win nine constructors’ world championships and seven drivers’ titles, although the most recent triumphs came in 1997. “Sir Frank Williams has recently been admitted to hospital where he is currently in a stable condition,” the team said in a statement. “Frank’s medical condition is a private matter and therefore the family will not be releasing any further details at this time.”
SOCCER
Dortmund win for new coach
Borussia Dortmund’s new caretaker coach Edin Terzic on Tuesday made a winning start after club captain Marco Reus netted a late winner to seal a 2-1 victory at Werder Bremen. The 38-year-old Terzic replaced Lucien Favre, who was sacked on Sunday less than 24 hours after a 5-1 thrashing at home by VfB Stuttgart. “It’s always important to come back with a win after such a brutal defeat,” Reus told Sky. “After a change of coach, the team knows it has let itself down. We were up against it and hopefully we have got ourselves on the right track.” Terzic has a contract for the rest of the season and inspired Dortmund to their first win in four league games, while Bremen now have four straight defeats. “It was important we showed a reaction,” Terzic said. “We lost a few balls in areas where we can’t afford to do that, so there are lots of things to work on.”
SOCCER
Players taking a knee booed
Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner has criticized fans of the League Two (fourth-tier) club who booed as players took a knee as part of English soccer’s anti-racism stance before their home game against Colchester United on Tuesday. “It shines a light on our club for all the wrong reasons,” Bonner told reporters after Cambridge’s 2-1 victory. “What was a really good night for us on the pitch was overshadowed by a real small minority that decide to boo in a moment when we’re reflecting the values that everyone at our club believes in,” he said. “What’s most encouraging is the vast majority drowned them out quite quickly with an applause and reflected the values of our club much better.”
HERO OF 1982: At the World Cup, Rossi scored a hat-trick in the 3-2 defeat of Brazil, a brace in the 2-0 defeat of Poland and the opener in the 3-1 defeat of West Germany Paolo Rossi, a hero of Italian soccer who fired the Azzurri to victory in the 1982 FIFA World Cup, has died aged 64, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes. Rossi’s wife, Federica Cappelletti, announced the death with a post on Instagram, alongside a photograph of the couple accompanied by “Forever,” and followed by a heart. “There will never be anyone like you, unique, special, after you the absolute nothing,” Cappelletti also wrote on Facebook. The cause of his death was not revealed, but Italian media reported that Rossi had been suffering from “an incurable disease.” Tributes were paid to “Pablito,” the star who
Lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev steps into the cage in Las Vegas this weekend hoping to be the latest fighter to begin a journey to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) glory from a production line of mixed martial arts (MMA) champions in Phuket, Thailand. Tiger Muay Thai gym was, before the COVID-19 pandemic, attracting fighters from all over the globe, lured by world-class training, an idyllic tropical beach lifestyle and a growing reputation. The gym has produced a string of fighters progressing into the UFC, the biggest MMA promotion — several becoming world champions. “Before lockdown, we were seeing many fighters from Tiger Muay Thai
RIGHTS ABUSES: The decision followed a report that the firm had tested software capable of sending automated alerts when PRC surveillance cameras recognize Uighurs France and Barcelona soccer player Antoine Griezmann, who has been an ambassador for technology giant Huawei Technologies, has cut commercial ties with the company, citing China’s treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang. “I announce that I am putting an end immediately to my partnership linking me with this company,” Griezmann, a 2018 FIFA World Cup winner with France, wrote in a statement on Instagram on Thursday. A Huawei spokesperson said that the Chinese company was saddened by Griezmann’s decision. “We would like to extend an invitation to speak to him personally, to explain the work that is currently being done at the highest level,
Former armed robber John McAvoy is acutely aware that he could have become just another statistic — a criminal shot and killed by police on the streets of London after a failed heist in 2005. Instead, with the help of one of his prison officers, he turned his life around to become a world-record holder in indoor rowing and a Nike-sponsored athlete. The turning point for McAvoy was when he learned in 2009 of the death of his friend Aaron Cloud, who was killed making a getaway from an armed robbery in the Netherlands. “It was probably the most profound thing to happen