SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BASKETBALL

Antetokounmpo stays on

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo on Tuesday ended speculation about his future after agreeing to a new long-term deal reported to be the biggest in NBA history. Antetokounmpo, who would have been able to enter free agency next year, said in a statement on Twitter that he had agreed a five-year deal with the Bucks. “This is my home, this is my city,” the 26-year-old two-time NBA MVP said. “I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next five years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it.” ESPN reported that Antetokounmpo’s contract extension was worth US$228 million. The deal allows an opt out after four years. ESPN said that the contract was the biggest in NBA history, eclipsing the US$206.8 million five-year deal agreed between Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017.

FORMULA ONE

Frank Williams hospitalized

Frank Williams, who built the Williams team into a dominant Formula One force in the 1980s and 1990s, is in a stable condition after being admitted to hospital, the team announced late on Tuesday. The 78-year-old established the team in 1977 and went on to win nine constructors’ world championships and seven drivers’ titles, although the most recent triumphs came in 1997. “Sir Frank Williams has recently been admitted to hospital where he is currently in a stable condition,” the team said in a statement. “Frank’s medical condition is a private matter and therefore the family will not be releasing any further details at this time.”

SOCCER

Dortmund win for new coach

Borussia Dortmund’s new caretaker coach Edin Terzic on Tuesday made a winning start after club captain Marco Reus netted a late winner to seal a 2-1 victory at Werder Bremen. The 38-year-old Terzic replaced Lucien Favre, who was sacked on Sunday less than 24 hours after a 5-1 thrashing at home by VfB Stuttgart. “It’s always important to come back with a win after such a brutal defeat,” Reus told Sky. “After a change of coach, the team knows it has let itself down. We were up against it and hopefully we have got ourselves on the right track.” Terzic has a contract for the rest of the season and inspired Dortmund to their first win in four league games, while Bremen now have four straight defeats. “It was important we showed a reaction,” Terzic said. “We lost a few balls in areas where we can’t afford to do that, so there are lots of things to work on.”

SOCCER

Players taking a knee booed

Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner has criticized fans of the League Two (fourth-tier) club who booed as players took a knee as part of English soccer’s anti-racism stance before their home game against Colchester United on Tuesday. “It shines a light on our club for all the wrong reasons,” Bonner told reporters after Cambridge’s 2-1 victory. “What was a really good night for us on the pitch was overshadowed by a real small minority that decide to boo in a moment when we’re reflecting the values that everyone at our club believes in,” he said. “What’s most encouraging is the vast majority drowned them out quite quickly with an applause and reflected the values of our club much better.”