Thomas Ruyant on Tuesday became the new leader of the solo around-the-world Vendee Globe race after Charlie Dalin, who has been in front since Nov. 23, set about repairing damage to the port foil of his boat Apivia.
“Since 1800hrs UTC yesterday, Charlie Dalin’s race has been on hold,” his team said in a statement. “After hearing a loud noise, the boat that was leading the fleet slowed right down. He carried out an appraisal during the night and saw that the port foil was damaged, but that there was no ingress of water.”
Dalin, who held a 300 nautical mile (555.6km) lead a week ago, is now back in third after being overhauled by Ruyant in LinkedOut, who was just 9 nautical miles ahead of Yannick Bestaven’s Maitre Coq IV at 5pm GMT on Tuesday.
Photo: Reuters
Dalin, 36, was back up to 15 knots (27.8kph) by 5pm GMT after slowing to under 6 knots earlier in the day and trailed Ruyant by 127 nautical miles.
There is a gap of 306 nautical miles back to the chasing group of five, including Jean Le Cam’s Yes We Cam!, who are separated by just 12 nautical miles.
The fleet is sailing east in the southern reaches of the Indian Ocean, approaching Tasmania and hugging the Antarctic Exclusion Zone, nearly halfway through the grueling race.
In spite of his problems, Dalin remains hopeful of getting back into the race quickly.
“The conditions expected in the area on Tuesday seem favorable to attempt a repair over the next few hours,” Dalin’s team said. “Charlie has also gybed this morning to start the procedure, and is currently doing his best to resume his Vendee Globe as quickly as possible.”
The two foils, port and starboard, are large lateral appendages that allow the hull to rise above the water so that the boat can travel at high speed. They are characteristics of the latest generation of Vendee Globe monohulls.
The team said that the damage did not seem to be linked to an impact with an unidentified floating object.
Ruyant, who spent two days in the lead after Alex Thomson was forced out of the race before Dalin overtook him on Nov. 23, admitted he was not looking behind him.
“I’m sorry for Charlie,” said Ruyant, quoted by his team. “I was surprised to see him this morning [Tuesday] almost stopped, but I’m not going to slow down. I fought to be where I am today.”
“I am not getting carried away. I am keeping a cool head, but I’m happy to be in the lead after going almost halfway around the world,” he said.
