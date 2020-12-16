Roma’s Cristante banned for a match over blasphemy

AFP, MILAN, Italy





AS Roma’s Bryan Cristante has fallen victim to Italy’s strict ban on taking God’s name in vain on the pitch, picking up a one-match ban for blasphemy, Serie A announced on Monday.

The 25-year-old Italy international midfielder was sanctioned for swearing after he conceded an own goal during Roma’s 5-1 win over Bologna on Sunday.

“[Cristante] pronounced a blasphemous expression in the 23rd minute of the first half,” Serie A said in a statement without specifying the nature of the offending remark. “The player in question was clearly framed by the television footage while uttering a blasphemous expression that is identifiable and audible without margin of reasonable doubt.”

AS Roma’s Bryan Cristante reacts during their UEFA Europa League Group A against BSC Young Boys at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy, on Dec. 3. Photo: EPA-EFE

As a result Cristante is to miss tomorrow’s league game against Torino in Rome.

Since 2010, the Italian Football Federation have taken disciplinary action against several players and coaches heard disrespecting God or the sacred.

Former Italy and Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon has in the past been forced to apologize for uttering the word “Dio” (God), although he once claimed he had said “Zio” (uncle).

Udinese’s Italian international Rolando Mandragora also previously picked up a one-match ban, while AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma escaped punishment because of “lack of absolute certainty” over what he had said.

According to the Italian Football Federation’s rules, players who show T-shirts with personal messages to their family, or which make a reference to their religious beliefs, would also be punished.