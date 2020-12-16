Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp paid tribute to former Reds manager Gerard Houllier, who died aged 73 on Monday, calling the Frenchman a “true coaching legend.”
Houllier won four major trophies, including an unprecedented treble in 2001, during a six-year spell from 1998 to 2004 as manager of the English Premier League giants. He died after undergoing heart surgery.
“He is a true Liverpool legend and he is a true coaching legend,” Klopp told Liverpool’s Web site. “He was really influential in the game. A great coach, but a human being who gave you a really warm feeling when you were around him. For all of us it is a big loss and a really sad day.”
Photo: Reuters
Houllier helped Liverpool become a consistent force in English football again after a barren spell in the late 1990s.
Last season’s Premier League triumph under Klopp ended a 30-year wait for a top-flight league title, while Liverpool’s only other major honors in the 1990s were the 1992 FA Cup and 1995 League Cup.
Houllier lifted both those trophies, as well as the UEFA Cup, during his third season in charge, before his side also beat Manchester United to win the 2003 League Cup.
He won Ligue 1 titles in France with Paris-Saint Germain and Lyon, and also had a spell in charge of the French national team from 1992 to 1993, when they failed to qualify for the 1994 finals in the US.
The cerebral Houllier played an important role in shaping Liverpool after the club that had dominated English football in the 1970s and 1980s lost their way. His affiliation with Liverpool began decades before he took charge at Anfield.
He worked as a teacher in the city during the 1960s, first taking in a Reds match on the Kop in 1969.
“I met him before I came to Liverpool and I knew him a little bit then,” said Klopp, who took over at Anfield in 2015.
“When I arrived here, one of the first messages I received — and I didn’t even know he had my number — was from Gerard Houllier... He was really supportive from the first day. Between now and then, always messages came in after big games, big defeats, big wins and all these kind of things, Klopp said.
“In between, Gerard really texted and told me: ‘That was right ... that was wrong... I know the situation,’ and all this kind of stuff,” he said. “He was a really, really, really nice and gentle person. I miss him now already.”
HERO OF 1982: At the World Cup, Rossi scored a hat-trick in the 3-2 defeat of Brazil, a brace in the 2-0 defeat of Poland and the opener in the 3-1 defeat of West Germany Paolo Rossi, a hero of Italian soccer who fired the Azzurri to victory in the 1982 FIFA World Cup, has died aged 64, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes. Rossi’s wife, Federica Cappelletti, announced the death with a post on Instagram, alongside a photograph of the couple accompanied by “Forever,” and followed by a heart. “There will never be anyone like you, unique, special, after you the absolute nothing,” Cappelletti also wrote on Facebook. The cause of his death was not revealed, but Italian media reported that Rossi had been suffering from “an incurable disease.” Tributes were paid to “Pablito,” the star who
Lightweight contender Rafael Fiziev steps into the cage in Las Vegas this weekend hoping to be the latest fighter to begin a journey to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) glory from a production line of mixed martial arts (MMA) champions in Phuket, Thailand. Tiger Muay Thai gym was, before the COVID-19 pandemic, attracting fighters from all over the globe, lured by world-class training, an idyllic tropical beach lifestyle and a growing reputation. The gym has produced a string of fighters progressing into the UFC, the biggest MMA promotion — several becoming world champions. “Before lockdown, we were seeing many fighters from Tiger Muay Thai
RIGHTS ABUSES: The decision followed a report that the firm had tested software capable of sending automated alerts when PRC surveillance cameras recognize Uighurs France and Barcelona soccer player Antoine Griezmann, who has been an ambassador for technology giant Huawei Technologies, has cut commercial ties with the company, citing China’s treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang. “I announce that I am putting an end immediately to my partnership linking me with this company,” Griezmann, a 2018 FIFA World Cup winner with France, wrote in a statement on Instagram on Thursday. A Huawei spokesperson said that the Chinese company was saddened by Griezmann’s decision. “We would like to extend an invitation to speak to him personally, to explain the work that is currently being done at the highest level,
ALLEGED RACISM: They refused to play after a Romanian official in a discussion with his colleagues appeared to identify an assistant coach by describing his skin color Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday staged an unprecedented joint walk out over alleged racism by a Champions League match official, prompting UEFA to suspend the game and launch an investigation. Both teams left the pitch after a lengthy touchline row, which erupted when the Romanian fourth official, Sebastian Coltescu, appeared to describe Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo, a former Cameroon international, as “black,” or “negru” in Romanian. The group game in Paris, which was goalless at the time, was suspended and was to resume where it left off, in the 14th minute, after press time last night, with a different