Paul Pogba is “unhappy” at Manchester United and should leave in the next transfer window, his agent Mino Raiola said, in comments that might signal the exit of the one-time world’s most expensive player.
The World Cup-winning France midfielder, 27, needs a “change of scene” after struggling to establish himself under United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Raiola told Italian newspaper Tuttosport.
“Paul’s unhappy at Manchester United, he can’t express himself any more as he would like to and as we expect of him,” Raiola said. “He has to change teams, he needs a change of scene. His contract is up in a year and a half, in the summer of 2022, but I think the best solution for all sides is a transfer in the next window.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
“The club... knows it risks losing him for nothing, as at the moment the player has no intention of extending his contract,” Raiola said. “If anyone doesn’t understand, they don’t understand anything about football.”
Evander Holyfield on Tuesday called out Mike Tyson, saying that it was time for the two former undisputed heavyweight champions to return to the ring to cap their rivalry and settle legacies. Holyfield’s challenge comes after 54-year-old Tyson on Saturday last week dominated Roy Jones Jr, 51, in an exhibition fight in Los Angeles that was ruled a draw. Calling the bout with Jones Jr “a tune-up,” Holyfield taunted Tyson, urging him to give the world the fight that they want to see. “No more excuses,” Holyfield said in a statement. “This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies. Saturday
Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju remained the world No. 7 male table tennis player and Cheng I-ching the world No. 8 female player in the latest rankings released by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) on Tuesday. All ITTF events were canceled starting in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and world rankings were frozen in April, but tournament play resumed last month with the Women’s World Cup, the Men’s World Cup and the ITTF Finals. Lin and Cheng reached the quarter-finals in the World Cup and ITTF Finals, helping to maintain their rankings. In the men’s rankings, China’s Fan Zhendong, Xu Xin and Ma
Rafer Johnson, who won the decathlon at the 1960 Rome Olympics and helped subdue Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin in 1968, died on Wednesday. He was aged 86. Johnson died at his home in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles, family friend Michael Roth said. No cause of death was announced. Johnson was among the world’s greatest athletes from 1955 through his Olympic triumph in 1960, winning a national decathlon championship in 1956 and a silver medal at the Melbourne Olympics that same year. His Olympic career included carrying the US flag at the 1960 Games and lighting the torch at the Los
Breakdancing on Monday cleared its final hurdle to feature in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, bringing the wholly original, electric art form to sport’s biggest stage. Considered one of the pillars of hip-hop culture, breaking, as participants prefer to call it, originated in New York in the 1970s and has spread globally, enjoying enormous popularity beyond the US and particularly across Europe and Asia. A 2019 Olympic Programme Commission report estimated that there were about 1 million participants in breaking worldwide and last year’s Red Bull BC One World Final in Mumbai racked up more than 50 million views across streaming platforms