‘Unhappy’ Pogba wants to leave Man United, agent says

AFP, ROME





Paul Pogba is “unhappy” at Manchester United and should leave in the next transfer window, his agent Mino Raiola said, in comments that might signal the exit of the one-time world’s most expensive player.

The World Cup-winning France midfielder, 27, needs a “change of scene” after struggling to establish himself under United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Raiola told Italian newspaper Tuttosport.

“Paul’s unhappy at Manchester United, he can’t express himself any more as he would like to and as we expect of him,” Raiola said. “He has to change teams, he needs a change of scene. His contract is up in a year and a half, in the summer of 2022, but I think the best solution for all sides is a transfer in the next window.”

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba reacts during a UEFA Champions League group H match againt Paris Saint-Germain in Manchester, England, on Wednesday last week. Photo: EPA-EFE

“The club... knows it risks losing him for nothing, as at the moment the player has no intention of extending his contract,” Raiola said. “If anyone doesn’t understand, they don’t understand anything about football.”