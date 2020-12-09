Aussies fight off Kohli in last match

AFP, SYDNEY





Virat Kohli blasted 85, but it was not enough to prevent Australia from fighting off a T20 series sweep with a thrilling 12-run victory in the final match in Sydney yesterday.

While Kohli was at the crease in his imperious 61-ball knock, India had hopes of pulling off a victory, but when he fell to a sensational diving outfield catch by Daniel Sams 11 balls from the end of the game, India’s hopes went with him.

Before a raucous crowd of more than 30,000 people — with attendance limits lifted in new COVID-19 protocols by the New South Wales state government — Australia set India a competitive 187-run target to chase.

Australia’s Matthew Wade plays a shot during their third T20 match against India in Sydney yesterday. Photo: AFP

However, India could not replicate their dynamic batting at the Sydney Cricket Ground two nights ago when they sealed the T20 series after losing the preceding one-day international series 2-1 to the home side.

“At one stage when Hardik [Pandya] started going we thought we could pull it off,” Kohli said.

“The middle over phase during our batting cost us the game. A partnership of 30-odd would’ve made it easier for Hardik.”

“We are finding ways to come back and give the opposition a scare, and the series win is a little asterisk for us to finish the 2020 season on a high,” he said.

Matthew Wade blasted his highest T20 score and an eventful Glenn Maxwell half-century lifted Australia to 186 for five after India had won the toss.

Maxwell had a night out. He survived two reviews, was caught off a no-ball, had a six prevented by athletic Sanju Samson fielding over the rope and finished with three sixes before he was out for 54 off 36 balls.

Wade put on 90 with Maxwell for the third wicket before he was LBW to Shardul Thakur for 80 off 53 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

“It was a great series, and we just happened to be on the wrong end of the first two,” Australia captain Aaron Finch said.

“It’s the first time in a T20 series we’ve had two leg-spinners in the side, and they were bold with the short boundaries here, so credit to both of them,” Finch added.