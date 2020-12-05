New Zealand captain Kane Williamson yesterday hit the highest Test score of his career, a majestic 251, as the hosts posted an imposing 519-7 declared on the second day of the first Test against the West Indies in Hamilton.
West Indies bowler Kemar Roach said Williamson’s innings was one of the best he had seen as the 30-year-old surpassed his previous record of 242 against Sri Lanka nearly six years ago.
In reply, the injury-hit West Indies were 49-0, with John Campbell on 22 and Kraigg Brathwaite on 20 after they cautiously negotiated the 26 overs to stumps.
Photo: AP
After two months playing in the same Indian Premier League team as West Indies skipper Jason Holder, Williamson slipped seamlessly back into the strict demands of the red-ball game at Seddon Park, his home ground.
Thrust into the Test after just five overs, in the next 10 hours, 24 minutes he faced 412 deliveries, caressing the ball to all points as he picked the deliveries that needed to be played and rarely touched anything else.
Williamson’s third Test double-century, which included 34 fours and two sixes, extended his New Zealand record to 22 Test tons, three more than teammate Ross Taylor.
“It wasn’t really at the forefront of my mind,” Williamson said when asked about achieving his highest Test score. “You just want to keep going, and try to get yourself and the team in a position of strength, and getting to 240 the job wasn’t done.”
Roach praised Williamson’s “fantastic” innings, but said the West Indies remained confident.
“Kane’s obviously the main person for them, and kudos to him, it was a fantastic innings, one of the best I’ve seen, but take away Kane’s innings and we were in at the other batsmen, and didn’t let the other batsmen settle as long,” Roach said. “To survive this evening definitely shows a lot of confidence in the team and we will take more confidence into day three.”
The first signs that Williamson was thinking of declaring came when he sharply lifted the scoring rate after passing 200. His next 51 came off 42 deliveries.
In one Roach over he smacked two fours and a six before being given out on 222, caught behind, only to be recalled when replays showed the delivery was a no-ball.
It was Alzarri Joseph who finally removed Williamson when he mistimed a short delivery and was caught at midwicket by Roston Chase.
He walked off to a standing ovation and with the West Indies players rushing over to congratulate him.
Three overs later, once Kyle Jamieson reached his half-century, Williamson declared.
Jamieson, with his unbeaten 51, proved a solid performer in his third Test and was the only other batsman to add significantly to the New Zealand total on the second day. Ross Taylor, who was 31 not out overnight, could only contribute another 7 before he was caught behind by Shamarh Brooks, who took over the gloves from the injured Shane Dowrich. Henry Nicholls’ low-scoring streak continued when he went for 7.
Tom Blundell supported Williamson for more than 90 minutes, but made only 14, and Daryl Mitchell added 9 with Tim Southee not out for 11 at the close.
For the West Indies, Gabriel took 3-89, Kemar Roach took 3-114 and Joseph 1-99.
