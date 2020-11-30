The Denver Broncos have no quarterbacks (QBs), the San Francisco 49ers have no home stadium or practice facility, and the Baltimore Ravens might not have enough players available for their next game, which has already been pushed back twice.
The COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday caused major disruptions around the NFL, again calling into question the league’s plan to play a full schedule after several weeks that went relatively smoothly.
Multiple people familiar with the NFL’s investigation said that all four of the quarterbacks on Denver’s roster were ineligible to play yesterday against the New Orleans Saints.
Photo: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
One person said that starter Drew Lock, backup Brett Rypien and practice squad veteran Blake Bortles were deemed high-risk close contacts with No. 3 quarterback Jeff Driskel on Wednesday, the day before Driskel tested positive for COVID-19.
Another person said the four quarterbacks apparently were not wearing their masks the whole time they were together as required by the league’s pandemic protocols.
The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the NFL and the Broncos had not made any announcements after Lock, Rypien and Bortles were ordered off the practice field on Saturday and into isolation.
The Broncos were scrambling to prepare practice squad rookie receiver Kendall Hinton and No. 3 running back Royce Freeman to play quarterback against the Saints.
The Ravens put six more players on the COVID-19 list, which is for players who have either tested positive for the virus or had close contact with an infected person.
Baltimore had already disciplined an unidentified staff member for breaching COVID-19 protocols, and the outbreak — the worst on any team this season — left the Ravens with three defensive linemen and one quarterback available.
The Tennessee Titans previously had their Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak, giving both teams an unexpected bye week, and their subsequent game against Buffalo was pushed back to a Tuesday.
The Ravens’ game at rival Pittsburgh was initially scheduled for Thanksgiving night and was moved to yesterday before being postponed again for Tuesday.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has warned all 32 teams that forcing changes to the schedule could lead to them being stripped of draft choices or even forfeiting games.
The league has thus far avoided any forfeits and was on track to complete its regular season on time.
The Broncos also have been affected by outbreaks on other teams.
Their game last month at New England was pushed back, first by a day and then by a week, resulting in a domino effect to their schedule and essentially costing them their bye week.
Broncos players appeared incredulous at the latest news.
“I’m not one to complain, but @NFL y’all can’t possibly send us into a game without a QB,” tight end Noah Fant Wrote on Twitter.
Linebacker Von Miller jokingly volunteered to step in, writing on Twitter: “Been waiting my whole life for this moment. ‘Von ELWAY’.”
For the 49ers, the latest complication arose from the local government trying to contain the spread of the virus in the county where they practice and play their home games.
California’s Santa Clara County banned all contact sports from holding games and practices for the next three weeks.
The ban was to take effect today after the 49ers returned from their game at the Los Angeles Rams. It is to last until Dec. 21.
The 49ers have home games scheduled for Monday next week against Buffalo and on Sunday next week against Washington at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, where the team also practices.
San Francisco could look to play at Oakland Coliseum — the Raiders’ old home — or possibly the Giants’ baseball stadium in San Francisco, if those cities do not adopt similar bans.
