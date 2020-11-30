Villiere leads France in ‘perfect’ win

AFP, PARIS





France were on Saturday “perfect” after winger Gabin Villiere, one of 11 debutants, scored a solo try as they beat Italy 36-5 at the Stade de France to reach next weekend’s Autumn Nations Cup final, head coach Fabien Galthie said.

Villiere, 24, who was playing in French rugby’s third tier 18 months ago, crossed in a fruitful eight minutes during the second half with the Azzurri down to 14 men after Jacopo Trulla was yellow-carded.

“The first half was quite difficult and tight, with new players, who were inexperienced playing together under pressure,” Galthie told France 2.

France’s Gabin Villiere scores their second try in an Autumn Nations Cup match against Italy on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

“We finished with five tries with four in the second half, it’s perfect,” he added.

A minute’s silence was held before kickoff to pay tribute to Christophe Dominici who died aged 48 earlier this week. A photo of the former Les Bleus winger was printed on seats on the main stand at the empty Stade de France.

Welshman Nigel Owens became the first referee to officiate 100 Test matches and was presented with a golden whistle for his feat.

Galthie had been forced to make 13 changes to his starting lineup and named 11 uncapped players in his squad in line with an agreement between the French Rugby Federation and the Top 14 league limiting players to three appearances on a team sheet during the end-of-year international campaign.

His Azzurri counterpart Franco Smith had less of a selection dilemma. He brought in back-rowers Maxime Mbanda and Johan Meyer for the injured Jake Polledri and Sebastian Negri.

Mattia Bellini made way for Luca Sperandio on the right wing.

Matthieu Jalibert opened the scoring after three minutes with a penalty goal before a scrappy opening half an hour was lit up by Italy’s Paolo Garbisi.

The fly-half dummied to beat hooker Peato Mauvaka and broke into the opposition 22 minutes before finding Carlo Canna with a lovely off-load before the center jogged over unopposed.

Galthie’s men responded and led 10-5 at the break as Stade Francais center Jonathan Danty claimed his maiden international try catching a Baptiste Serin pass from a 5m scrum to crash over.

The hosts dominated the final half an hour and were a man up for 10 minutes as 20-year-old winger Trulla, who only made his Test bow earlier this month, was shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on.

Les Bleus play England in the final at Twickenham next weekend.