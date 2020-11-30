France were on Saturday “perfect” after winger Gabin Villiere, one of 11 debutants, scored a solo try as they beat Italy 36-5 at the Stade de France to reach next weekend’s Autumn Nations Cup final, head coach Fabien Galthie said.
Villiere, 24, who was playing in French rugby’s third tier 18 months ago, crossed in a fruitful eight minutes during the second half with the Azzurri down to 14 men after Jacopo Trulla was yellow-carded.
“The first half was quite difficult and tight, with new players, who were inexperienced playing together under pressure,” Galthie told France 2.
“We finished with five tries with four in the second half, it’s perfect,” he added.
A minute’s silence was held before kickoff to pay tribute to Christophe Dominici who died aged 48 earlier this week. A photo of the former Les Bleus winger was printed on seats on the main stand at the empty Stade de France.
Welshman Nigel Owens became the first referee to officiate 100 Test matches and was presented with a golden whistle for his feat.
Galthie had been forced to make 13 changes to his starting lineup and named 11 uncapped players in his squad in line with an agreement between the French Rugby Federation and the Top 14 league limiting players to three appearances on a team sheet during the end-of-year international campaign.
His Azzurri counterpart Franco Smith had less of a selection dilemma. He brought in back-rowers Maxime Mbanda and Johan Meyer for the injured Jake Polledri and Sebastian Negri.
Mattia Bellini made way for Luca Sperandio on the right wing.
Matthieu Jalibert opened the scoring after three minutes with a penalty goal before a scrappy opening half an hour was lit up by Italy’s Paolo Garbisi.
The fly-half dummied to beat hooker Peato Mauvaka and broke into the opposition 22 minutes before finding Carlo Canna with a lovely off-load before the center jogged over unopposed.
Galthie’s men responded and led 10-5 at the break as Stade Francais center Jonathan Danty claimed his maiden international try catching a Baptiste Serin pass from a 5m scrum to crash over.
The hosts dominated the final half an hour and were a man up for 10 minutes as 20-year-old winger Trulla, who only made his Test bow earlier this month, was shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on.
Les Bleus play England in the final at Twickenham next weekend.
Red Bull team chief Christian Horner has welcomed Ferrari’s U-turn to support a Formula One engine freeze from 2022. The move gives Red Bull a chance to continue using Honda power after the Japanese supplier exits next year. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s final practice for today’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Horner said that Ferrari’s decision was encouraging for F1 and everyone involved in the business end of the sport. “It’s positive news,” he said. “I think all the manufacturers, all the CEOs of the automotive industry, they all recognize the investment and cost of these engines, particularly with the new technology coming for 2026,
An influx of soccer players to India from Australia has highlighted changing fortunes as the Indian Super League (ISL) flourishes and the A-League hits lean times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just two Australians played in the Indian Super League last year, but 10 were among the 11 teams when the competition got under way in a bio-secure “bubble” in Goa last week. Non-Australian A-League players have also made the move, including English striker Adam Le Fondre — last season’s second-highest goal-scorer with Sydney FC — along with German defender Matti Steinman and Aaron Holloway of Wales. Much of the change is down to
‘YOU’RE CHAMPIONS’: Pope Francis told the NBA delegation that they had become models of teamwork, while remaining humble and preserving their own humanity Pope Francis on Monday met with NBA players at the Vatican, lauding them as “champions” and saying he supported their work on social justice. The five players — Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver — were joined in the delegation by National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts and two other union executives, Sherrie Deans and Matteo Zuretti. “We’re here because, frankly, we’re inspired by the work that you do globally,” Roberts told the pope during the meeting in the Vatican Apostolic Library. The union said that the players spoke about their “individual and collective efforts addressing
Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Sunday scored twice to bring his tally to 10 league goals this season before limping off with a muscle strain as AC Milan stayed top of Serie A with a 3-1 win at 10-man SSC Napoli. Milan move back two points ahead of US Sassuolo — 2-0 winners earlier at Hellas Verona — with AS Roma third after Henrikh Mkhitaryan netted a brace in a dominant 3-0 win over Parma. “For me Zlatan is stronger now than 10, 12 years ago,” Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso said of his former Milan teammate. “Milan strongly believes in Ibra, his teammates trust