Liverpool left frustrated after 1-1 draw

‘CONGRATULATIONS’: An irate Reds coach took his anger out on a BT Sport reporter after James Milner was replaced with a hamstring problem, adding to their list of injuries

AFP, LONDON





Juergen Klopp again fumed at a “dangerous” schedule as Liverpool had two goals disallowed and conceded two penalties in a 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion, while Manchester City clicked back into gear with a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley.

Liverpool edged back to the top of the Premier League table, a point ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, but were left frustrated by Pascal Gross’ stoppage-time penalty which salvaged a point for Brighton.

Klopp had voiced his displeasure all week at facing a lunchtime kickoff just three days after a Champions League defeat to Atalanta BC.

Manchester City’s John Stones, right, vies with Burnley’s Ashley Barnes during their English Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Already hit by a huge list of injuries, the Reds suffered another setback when James Milner had to be replaced with a hamstring problem in the second half.

“Congratulations,” Klopp said sarcastically to a television reporter for BT Sport. “You work for them yeah? Hamstring, surprise.”

“I’ve not had a go at the broadcaster, I just say how it is. After Wednesday, Saturday 12:30 is really dangerous for the players,” he added.

Klopp named Neco Williams and Nathaniel Phillips in a makeshift back four and Brighton took advantage when Williams wiped out Aaron Connolly for Brighton’s first spot-kick, but Neal Maupay sent it wide.

Mohamed Salah was then denied an opener by video-assistant referee (VAR) for offside, but the Egyptian teed up Diogo Jota to keep his flying start to life at Liverpool going with a fine finish on the hour mark.

Sadio Mane had a second for the visitors ruled out for offside before another VAR review went against Liverpool when Andy Robertson was adjudged to have kicked Danny Welbeck trying to clear.

This time Gross took responsibility from the spot and sent Alisson Becker the wrong way.

City shrugged off their problems in front of goal by hitting five past Burnley for the fourth consecutive clash between the two at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s men had scored just seven goals in their previous seven league games, but Riyad Mahrez’s early double opened the floodgates.

Benjamin Mendy made it 3-0 before halftime and Ferran Torres had his first Premier League goal before Mahrez completed the scoring and his hat-trick.

Victory propelled City to within six points of Liverpool at the top of the table with a game in hand.

“It’s important for us to score goals and keep going,” said Guardiola, who will hope a favorable run of fixtures over the next month can haul his side back into the title race.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti was reduced to tears before his side’s 1-0 loss to Leeds United as respects were paid to Maradona before all Premier League games this weekend with a minute’s applause.

An enthralling 90 minutes followed at Goodison Park with chances aplenty for both sides, but just one goal, scored by Raphinha 11 minutes from time.

West Bromwich Albion claimed their first win back in the top-flight as Connor Gallagher’s strike earned a 1-0 win over Sheffield United.

Victory took Slaven Bilic’s men out of the bottom three, while the Blades remain rooted to the foot of the table with just one point from 10 games.