Juergen Klopp again fumed at a “dangerous” schedule as Liverpool had two goals disallowed and conceded two penalties in a 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion, while Manchester City clicked back into gear with a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley.
Liverpool edged back to the top of the Premier League table, a point ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, but were left frustrated by Pascal Gross’ stoppage-time penalty which salvaged a point for Brighton.
Klopp had voiced his displeasure all week at facing a lunchtime kickoff just three days after a Champions League defeat to Atalanta BC.
Photo: AFP
Already hit by a huge list of injuries, the Reds suffered another setback when James Milner had to be replaced with a hamstring problem in the second half.
“Congratulations,” Klopp said sarcastically to a television reporter for BT Sport. “You work for them yeah? Hamstring, surprise.”
“I’ve not had a go at the broadcaster, I just say how it is. After Wednesday, Saturday 12:30 is really dangerous for the players,” he added.
Klopp named Neco Williams and Nathaniel Phillips in a makeshift back four and Brighton took advantage when Williams wiped out Aaron Connolly for Brighton’s first spot-kick, but Neal Maupay sent it wide.
Mohamed Salah was then denied an opener by video-assistant referee (VAR) for offside, but the Egyptian teed up Diogo Jota to keep his flying start to life at Liverpool going with a fine finish on the hour mark.
Sadio Mane had a second for the visitors ruled out for offside before another VAR review went against Liverpool when Andy Robertson was adjudged to have kicked Danny Welbeck trying to clear.
This time Gross took responsibility from the spot and sent Alisson Becker the wrong way.
City shrugged off their problems in front of goal by hitting five past Burnley for the fourth consecutive clash between the two at the Etihad Stadium.
Pep Guardiola’s men had scored just seven goals in their previous seven league games, but Riyad Mahrez’s early double opened the floodgates.
Benjamin Mendy made it 3-0 before halftime and Ferran Torres had his first Premier League goal before Mahrez completed the scoring and his hat-trick.
Victory propelled City to within six points of Liverpool at the top of the table with a game in hand.
“It’s important for us to score goals and keep going,” said Guardiola, who will hope a favorable run of fixtures over the next month can haul his side back into the title race.
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti was reduced to tears before his side’s 1-0 loss to Leeds United as respects were paid to Maradona before all Premier League games this weekend with a minute’s applause.
An enthralling 90 minutes followed at Goodison Park with chances aplenty for both sides, but just one goal, scored by Raphinha 11 minutes from time.
West Bromwich Albion claimed their first win back in the top-flight as Connor Gallagher’s strike earned a 1-0 win over Sheffield United.
Victory took Slaven Bilic’s men out of the bottom three, while the Blades remain rooted to the foot of the table with just one point from 10 games.
Red Bull team chief Christian Horner has welcomed Ferrari’s U-turn to support a Formula One engine freeze from 2022. The move gives Red Bull a chance to continue using Honda power after the Japanese supplier exits next year. Speaking ahead of yesterday’s final practice for today’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Horner said that Ferrari’s decision was encouraging for F1 and everyone involved in the business end of the sport. “It’s positive news,” he said. “I think all the manufacturers, all the CEOs of the automotive industry, they all recognize the investment and cost of these engines, particularly with the new technology coming for 2026,
An influx of soccer players to India from Australia has highlighted changing fortunes as the Indian Super League (ISL) flourishes and the A-League hits lean times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just two Australians played in the Indian Super League last year, but 10 were among the 11 teams when the competition got under way in a bio-secure “bubble” in Goa last week. Non-Australian A-League players have also made the move, including English striker Adam Le Fondre — last season’s second-highest goal-scorer with Sydney FC — along with German defender Matti Steinman and Aaron Holloway of Wales. Much of the change is down to
‘YOU’RE CHAMPIONS’: Pope Francis told the NBA delegation that they had become models of teamwork, while remaining humble and preserving their own humanity Pope Francis on Monday met with NBA players at the Vatican, lauding them as “champions” and saying he supported their work on social justice. The five players — Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver — were joined in the delegation by National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts and two other union executives, Sherrie Deans and Matteo Zuretti. “We’re here because, frankly, we’re inspired by the work that you do globally,” Roberts told the pope during the meeting in the Vatican Apostolic Library. The union said that the players spoke about their “individual and collective efforts addressing
Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Sunday scored twice to bring his tally to 10 league goals this season before limping off with a muscle strain as AC Milan stayed top of Serie A with a 3-1 win at 10-man SSC Napoli. Milan move back two points ahead of US Sassuolo — 2-0 winners earlier at Hellas Verona — with AS Roma third after Henrikh Mkhitaryan netted a brace in a dominant 3-0 win over Parma. “For me Zlatan is stronger now than 10, 12 years ago,” Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso said of his former Milan teammate. “Milan strongly believes in Ibra, his teammates trust