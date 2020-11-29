Venezuela’s baseball season begins amid pandemic

AP, CARACAS





Venezuela’s storied baseball season began on Friday, and an economic crisis and global pandemic will make it one for the record books.

Stadiums that have long been a temporary escape from the South American country’s mounting poverty and political turmoil were empty as players took their spots on the field.

No fans were allowed amid restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Coach Luis Fernando Rodriguez teaches a boy how to swing a bat in Caracas on Thursday. Photo: AP

Players and coaches will have to undergo weekly testing to stay on the roster.

Still, many were eager to get back to the nation’s favorite pastime.

“This is what I live for,” said Daniel Mayora, a third baseman with the La Guaira Sharks. “This is my job and how I’m able to support a family.”

Venezuela is known worldwide as a producer of great players such as Miguel Cabrera and Jose Altuve who grew up playing the sport.

However, recently players have repeatedly found themselves in the middle of calamity.

Last year, US Major League Baseball told players looking to hone their skills in the off-season by participating in the Venezuelan league to stay away amid sanctions on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government.

The US Department of the Treasury eventually granted licenses to play with teams like the Sharks and the Caracas Lions, who are privately run.

The country’s severe economic downturn has also taken a toll, compelling the Venezuelan league to shorten its season by a third.

The IMF projects a 25 percent decline this year in Venezuela’s already battered GDP, while soaring hyperinflation in recent weeks has further diminished the bolivar’s value.

The pandemic has thrown yet another curve at Venezuela’s baseball season. At least 40 players tested positive for the virus as preparations got under way.

And while the start date was originally slated for next month, officials unexpectedly moved it up. That meant players had almost no time to train.

“It’s not easy for any player to get rapidly into shape, but I think they will adjust,” said Amador Monte, head of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League.

Some are skeptical of the timing, noting that Maduro opted to relax the country’s eight-month pandemic lockdown and start the baseball season before upcoming legislative elections.

The election is likely to pave the way for a one-party system in Venezuela.

The Venezuelan Congress is the last branch of government in opposition hands and Maduro allies are expected to win a clear majority because adversaries are boycotting the vote.

“They want to give the appearance of normality,” sports writer Mari Montes said.

Lions manager Richard Gomez said that his team are doing their best to give viewers watching from home an exciting game despite the challenges.

“The conditions in which we are playing this season are so adverse we didn’t even have time to train,” he said. “Not even for two weeks.”

Dugout assistant Guillermo Pedraza said that he feels “immense happiness” to return to the field.

“I spent 10 months without working and they were the hardest, but finally we are here,” he said. “We are a baseball nation and no one can live without it.”