CRICKET
Six test positive in NZ
Pakistan’s cricket tour of New Zealand was yesterday in the balance after six squad members tested positive for COVID-19 and the team received a “final warning” for flouting quarantine rules. New Zealand health authorities revoked the players’ ability to train while in isolation at their Christchurch hotel. “It is a privilege to come to New Zealand to play sport, but in return teams must stick to the rules that are designed to keep COVID-19 out of our communities,” New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement. Health authorities said that several team members were seen on CCTV “breaching managed isolation rules, despite clear, consistent and detailed communication of expected behaviors.” The tour is to being with the first of three Twenty20 internationals in Auckland on Dec. 18, followed by two Tests, but would be in jeopardy if there are any further breaches.
ICE HOCKEY
NWHL plans short season
The National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL) season would be limited to a two-week run and played in a bubble in Lake Placid, New York, as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, the league said on Wednesday. Its sixth season would be Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, with each of the six teams playing each other once, followed by a playoff round with the top four advancing to the Isobel Cup semi-finals, followed by a one-game final. Players who have already signed their contracts would be paid in full despite the condensed schedule. Players would also have the option to opt out, and still be paid their entire salary, the league said.
OLYMPICS
IOC disqualifies weightlifters
Three Romanian weightlifters, including two medalists, were on Wednesday disqualified from the 2012 London Olympics after fresh analysis showed their urine samples contained banned substances, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said. The weightlifters were named as Razvan Martin, a bronze medalist in the men’s 69kg category, Roxana Cocos, a silver medalist in the women’s 69kg category, and Gabriel Sincraian, who did not finish the men’s 85kg event, the IOC said. Reanalysis of Martin’s samples resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substances dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, metenolone and stanozolol. Cocos and Sincraian both tested positive for metenolone and stanozolol. The committee has been storing samples from the Olympic Games since Athens 2004, and has reanalyzed them systematically.
ICE HOCKEY
Indigenous trailblazer dies
Fred Sasakamoose, one of the first indigenous players in the NHL, has died after fighting COVID-19. He was aged 86. Sasakamoose’s son, Neil, said in a video posted on Facebook that his father died on Tuesday in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. “This COVID virus just did so much damage into his lungs, he just couldn’t keep responding, his body just couldn’t keep up,” Neil Sasakamoose said in the video. Fred Sasakamoose played 11 NHL games for Chicago in 1953-1954, making his debut at 18 on Nov. 20, 1953, against Boston. The forward failed to score in his short NHL stint, logging only six penalty minutes, and spent most of the season with the junior Moose Jaw Canucks.
An influx of soccer players to India from Australia has highlighted changing fortunes as the Indian Super League (ISL) flourishes and the A-League hits lean times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just two Australians played in the Indian Super League last year, but 10 were among the 11 teams when the competition got under way in a bio-secure “bubble” in Goa last week. Non-Australian A-League players have also made the move, including English striker Adam Le Fondre — last season’s second-highest goal-scorer with Sydney FC — along with German defender Matti Steinman and Aaron Holloway of Wales. Much of the change is down to
The treatment of Pacific Island rugby union players in the professional era is compared to colonialism in a new documentary film produced and narrated by former Samoa international Dan Leo. Oceans Apart: Greed, Betrayal and Pacific Island Rugby accuses World Rugby and the sport’s elite nations of exploiting the player resources of the Pacific Islands while retaining almost all of the wealth that those players create. The island nations of Fiji, Samoa and Tonga have a combined population of only 1.5 million people, but provide almost one-quarter of all professional rugby players. At last year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan, 42 players
The cutting-edge yacht that Team New Zealand are to use to defend the America’s Cup took to the water in Auckland yesterday, with crew members describing it as a “flying machine.” The 23m yacht features innovative foil arms, which lift the hull above the surface of the water into the air, reducing drag and increasing racing speed. Team New Zealand skipper Glenn Ashby said that the vessel — which is expected to reach speeds of more than 50 knots (93kph) — was part racing yacht and part aircraft. “It is a boat and it has to go through the water, but it’s also
‘YOU’RE CHAMPIONS’: Pope Francis told the NBA delegation that they had become models of teamwork, while remaining humble and preserving their own humanity Pope Francis on Monday met with NBA players at the Vatican, lauding them as “champions” and saying he supported their work on social justice. The five players — Marco Belinelli, Sterling Brown, Jonathan Isaac, Kyle Korver and Anthony Tolliver — were joined in the delegation by National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts and two other union executives, Sherrie Deans and Matteo Zuretti. “We’re here because, frankly, we’re inspired by the work that you do globally,” Roberts told the pope during the meeting in the Vatican Apostolic Library. The union said that the players spoke about their “individual and collective efforts addressing