SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CRICKET

Six test positive in NZ

Pakistan’s cricket tour of New Zealand was yesterday in the balance after six squad members tested positive for COVID-19 and the team received a “final warning” for flouting quarantine rules. New Zealand health authorities revoked the players’ ability to train while in isolation at their Christchurch hotel. “It is a privilege to come to New Zealand to play sport, but in return teams must stick to the rules that are designed to keep COVID-19 out of our communities,” New Zealand Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement. Health authorities said that several team members were seen on CCTV “breaching managed isolation rules, despite clear, consistent and detailed communication of expected behaviors.” The tour is to being with the first of three Twenty20 internationals in Auckland on Dec. 18, followed by two Tests, but would be in jeopardy if there are any further breaches.

ICE HOCKEY

NWHL plans short season

The National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL) season would be limited to a two-week run and played in a bubble in Lake Placid, New York, as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, the league said on Wednesday. Its sixth season would be Jan. 23 to Feb. 5, with each of the six teams playing each other once, followed by a playoff round with the top four advancing to the Isobel Cup semi-finals, followed by a one-game final. Players who have already signed their contracts would be paid in full despite the condensed schedule. Players would also have the option to opt out, and still be paid their entire salary, the league said.

OLYMPICS

IOC disqualifies weightlifters

Three Romanian weightlifters, including two medalists, were on Wednesday disqualified from the 2012 London Olympics after fresh analysis showed their urine samples contained banned substances, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said. The weightlifters were named as Razvan Martin, a bronze medalist in the men’s 69kg category, Roxana Cocos, a silver medalist in the women’s 69kg category, and Gabriel Sincraian, who did not finish the men’s 85kg event, the IOC said. Reanalysis of Martin’s samples resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substances dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, metenolone and stanozolol. Cocos and Sincraian both tested positive for metenolone and stanozolol. The committee has been storing samples from the Olympic Games since Athens 2004, and has reanalyzed them systematically.

ICE HOCKEY

Indigenous trailblazer dies

Fred Sasakamoose, one of the first indigenous players in the NHL, has died after fighting COVID-19. He was aged 86. Sasakamoose’s son, Neil, said in a video posted on Facebook that his father died on Tuesday in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. “This COVID virus just did so much damage into his lungs, he just couldn’t keep responding, his body just couldn’t keep up,” Neil Sasakamoose said in the video. Fred Sasakamoose played 11 NHL games for Chicago in 1953-1954, making his debut at 18 on Nov. 20, 1953, against Boston. The forward failed to score in his short NHL stint, logging only six penalty minutes, and spent most of the season with the junior Moose Jaw Canucks.