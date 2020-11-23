Instead of No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. No. 2 Rafael Nadal competing for the ATP Finals trophy, No. 3 Dominic Thiem is to face off against No. 4 Daniil Medvedev.
Nadal had won 71 matches in a row when grabbing the opening set, and he served for the victory in Saturday’s semi-finals when leading 5-4 in the second set, but Medvedev broke at love there and came all the way back to win 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, claiming the last four games.
“It’s great that we managed to beat two of the biggest players in the history of the sport,” Medvedev said. “It’s super for tennis.”
Photo: Reuters
Thiem frittered away four match points in his semi-final against Djokovic because he was “tight and nervous” during a second-set tiebreaker.
However, Thiem gathered himself and eventually reeled off seven of the match’s last eight points after trailing 4-0 in the last tiebreaker, winning 7-5, 6-7 (10-12), 7-6 (7-5).
“What he did from 0-4 in the third-set tiebreaker was just unreal,” said Djokovic, a 17-time Grand Slam champion. “I don’t think I played bad... He just crushed the ball and everything went in.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
Thiem ended Djokovic’s bid for a record-tying sixth ATP Finals trophy, while Medvedev prevented Nadal from continuing to pursue the most significant title the 20-time major champ has not won.
Instead of a 57th meeting between Djokovic and Nadal, Thiem and Medvedev are to face off for the fifth time. Thiem leads 3-1, including a straight-set victory in the US Open semi-finals in September en route to the 27-year-old Austrian’s first Grand Slam championship.
“I, for sure, can cause him some trouble,” Medvedev said.
He did that to Nadal, too.
Nadal seemed on his way to the final when he reeled off four consecutive games in the second set for a chance to serve for the match. He surprisingly stumbled.
“I played a bad game. That’s it,” said Nadal, who deflected a question about whether he had any physical issues during the match.
Once he was back in the match, Medvedev took advantage, dominating the ensuing tiebreaker with the help of a shanked lob winner, a forehand winner that concluded a 26-stroke exchange and a leaping backhand that drew a netted forehand.
Nadal could not shake that off, dropping the match’s last three games as he serve-and-volleyed more than usual, and sliced his backhand and made forehand errors more than usual.
Medvedev had been 0-3 against Nadal, including a five-set loss in last year’s US Open final, and the lanky 24-year-old Russian’s top-notch serve, capable backhand and willingness to hang in long baseline rallies provided Saturday’s breakthrough.
A year ago, Medvedev went 0-3 in round-robin play at the ATP Finals, while Thiem was the runner-up to Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Whoever wins Sunday on the indoor hard court will be the tournament’s sixth different champion over the past six years, the longest such stretch since 1974-1979.
Djokovic was trying to match Roger Federer’s mark of six ATP Finals trophies.
In the second set against Djokovic, Thiem’s ace put him ahead 6-5 in the tiebreaker, one point from victory, but Djokovic saved that initial chance with a 204.4kph service winner. Thiem’s next opportunity came at 7-6; he double-faulted.
“I was, like, so tight in my whole body,” Thiem said.
The third was at 9-8, when he pushed a down-the-line forehand wide. At 10-9, Djokovic erased the No. 4 with a forehand that landed right on a line.
That began a three-point run by Djokovic to steal the set, but Thiem regrouped and his 300th career tour-level victory made him only the second man with at least five wins each against the Big Three of Djokovic (5-7 career mark), Federer (5-2) and Nadal (6-9). Andy Murray is the other.
“If you beat these guys, it gives you a huge boost of confidence,” Thiem said.
After a long week cooking and cleaning in the cramped households of Hong Kong, a group of Philippine domestic workers are using their Sunday off for an unlikely hobby: cricket. They are proving rather good at it. Despite no background in the game, scant coaching and little time, the SCC Divas have made a startling impact, winning Hong Kong’s development league twice in their first two seasons and going unbeaten since stepping up to the main divisions this year. Along the way, they have inspired the Philippines’ first national women’s cricket team, providing seven of its players, while shaking up Hong Kong’s sleepy
One of this year’s strangest NFL stories appears to have reached a conclusion, with robbery charges against former New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker dropped by authorities in Florida. The 23-year-old Baker was facing a possible life sentence after he was charged with four counts of robbery. It was claimed that Baker, along with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar and two other men, robbed partygoers of thousands of US dollars in cash, watches and other valuables at a party in Florida in May. The charges against Dunbar were dropped in August. Baker, a first-round pick for the Giants last year, was
The treatment of Pacific Island rugby union players in the professional era is compared to colonialism in a new documentary film produced and narrated by former Samoa international Dan Leo. Oceans Apart: Greed, Betrayal and Pacific Island Rugby accuses World Rugby and the sport’s elite nations of exploiting the player resources of the Pacific Islands while retaining almost all of the wealth that those players create. The island nations of Fiji, Samoa and Tonga have a combined population of only 1.5 million people, but provide almost one-quarter of all professional rugby players. At last year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan, 42 players
‘THAT HURT’: Ferran Torres scored an inspired treble, and despite Sergio Ramos leaving the pitch with a hamstring strain, Germany could not stem the tide Spain on Tuesday dealt Germany their worst defeat in 89 years with a stunning 6-0 victory in Seville to qualify for the UEFA Nations League finals, joining France, who came from behind to beat Sweden 4-2. Germany have not been beaten so heavily since losing to Austria by the same scoreline in a friendly in 1931. “That hurt,” German midfielder Toni Kroos said. “The Spanish team showed us at every turn how it’s done — with and without the ball.” “There are no excuses. Now we know where we stand,” Serge Gnabry added. Spain were as sublime as Germany were abysmal in Seville, where