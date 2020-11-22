CA Osasuna came from behind to draw with SD Huesca 1-1 on Friday, keeping the visitors winless since their return to La Liga.
Huesca dominated early at El Sadar Stadium. Sandro Ramirez finished off a poor clearance by Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera to open the scoring in the fifth minute.
After not creating any scoring chances in the first half, Osasuna improved with substitutes made at the restart.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Defender David Garcia equalized in the 68th minute, when he headed in a set-piece.
Huesca have drawn seven and lost three games since returning to the top flight after one season in the second division.
The point lifted them from last place to out of the relegation zone in 17th place on the table.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“We were not able to play our game, but it was always positive to get a point, especially at a tough ground like this,” Ramirez said. “Victory still eludes us, but I think if we keep doing things well, it will come.”
Osauna were in 10th place after a third straight round without a win.
