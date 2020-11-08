Perkins to head Swimming Australia

AFP, SYDNEY





Former great Kieren Perkins was yesterday appointed head of Swimming Australia, charged with building momentum into next year’s delayed Tokyo Olympic Games.

One of Australia’s greatest distance swimmers, he won 1,500m gold at the 1992 and 1996 Olympics, while breaking numerous world records during a long career.

Perkins retired in 2000 having amassed 23 medals at international competitions, earning the distinction of being the first person to hold Olympic, world, Commonwealth and Pan Pacific titles simultaneously.

“I have a strong desire to maintain swimming’s position as Australia’s most successful Olympic sport and with only a year out from Tokyo, it’s important to keep a level of stability and focus,” he said. “We need to keep building momentum and heading into an Olympic year, there is no better opportunity to bring the sport and the country together, and inspire future generations.”

Swimming is Australia’s most prolific Olympic sport, and they have a storied rivalry with the US in the pool.

However, after a record haul of 20 swimming medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the team managed only 10 at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Perkins takes over from outgoing president John Bertrand a day after it emerged that Australia’s swimmers could be stripped of their 4x100m medley relay bronze medals from the 2012 London Olympics.

It follows breaststroker Brenton Rickard failing a retest of his eight-year-old doping samples, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Rickard, 37, described the positive test for a small amount of furosemide, a masking agent, as his “worst nightmare” in an e-mail to his former teammates published by the newspaper on Friday.

If confirmed, the entire Australian relay team — Rickard, James Magnussen, Christian Sprenger, Hayden Stoeckel, Matt Targett and Tommaso D’Orsogna — would lose their medals.