Former great Kieren Perkins was yesterday appointed head of Swimming Australia, charged with building momentum into next year’s delayed Tokyo Olympic Games.
One of Australia’s greatest distance swimmers, he won 1,500m gold at the 1992 and 1996 Olympics, while breaking numerous world records during a long career.
Perkins retired in 2000 having amassed 23 medals at international competitions, earning the distinction of being the first person to hold Olympic, world, Commonwealth and Pan Pacific titles simultaneously.
“I have a strong desire to maintain swimming’s position as Australia’s most successful Olympic sport and with only a year out from Tokyo, it’s important to keep a level of stability and focus,” he said. “We need to keep building momentum and heading into an Olympic year, there is no better opportunity to bring the sport and the country together, and inspire future generations.”
Swimming is Australia’s most prolific Olympic sport, and they have a storied rivalry with the US in the pool.
However, after a record haul of 20 swimming medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the team managed only 10 at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Perkins takes over from outgoing president John Bertrand a day after it emerged that Australia’s swimmers could be stripped of their 4x100m medley relay bronze medals from the 2012 London Olympics.
It follows breaststroker Brenton Rickard failing a retest of his eight-year-old doping samples, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.
Rickard, 37, described the positive test for a small amount of furosemide, a masking agent, as his “worst nightmare” in an e-mail to his former teammates published by the newspaper on Friday.
If confirmed, the entire Australian relay team — Rickard, James Magnussen, Christian Sprenger, Hayden Stoeckel, Matt Targett and Tommaso D’Orsogna — would lose their medals.
Two of the US’ best athletes are getting married after Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird on Saturday announced their engagement. The couple boast an impressive list of achievements. Rapinoe has won two FIFA Women’s World Cups and an Olympic gold medal with the US national team, and last year picked up the Ballon d’Or Feminin for the world’s best women’s player. Bird is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. This month, the 40-year-old won her fourth WNBA title to go alongside her four Olympic gold medals with Team USA. She has also carved out a successful career in Russia, winning five
The CTBC Brothers yesterday leveled the Taiwan Series with a 9-1 victory at home in Taichung, taking an early lead with two home runs from the Yueh brothers, while the Brothers added four late runs to defeat the Uni-President Lions. Dominican lefty Jose de Paula started Game 2 as pitcher for CTBC, while American Tim Melville was on the mound for the Lions. Lions batters scored first at the top of the second inning, when Taiwanese-Argentine outfielder Lin An-ko hit a single up the middle, and first baseman Kao Kuo-ching followed with a liner to the right side, to place runners at
The Uni-President Lions yesterday stayed alive in the Taiwan Series, shutting out the CTBC Brothers 6-0 in Tainan. With the Brothers ahead in the series 3-2, the Lions started the game with Canadian right-hander Brock Dykxhoorn, while Dominican pitcher Esmil Rogers started for CTBC. The Lions ignited their offense in the second inning after two outs against Rogers, with second baseman Lin Ching-kai tapping a liner for a single, followed by shortstop Lin Chu-chieh battling Rogers for a walk. With players on the first and second bases, catcher Lin Yu-le slammed a shot toward outfield for a double, driving both runners home for
Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona was on Monday admitted to a hospital with signs of depression, three days after his 60th birthday. A Maradona staffer told reporters that Maradona’s health condition is “not serious.” He requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak about the issue. “He has been very sad for a week, didn’t want to eat,” the staffer said, adding that Maradona’s personal doctor Leopoldo Luque took the former soccer player to a hospital so he could undergo health checks. “It’s not a serious situation and we didn’t come for an emergency,” Luque told reporters outside the private