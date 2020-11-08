The visiting Uni-President Lions yesterday thrashed the CTBC Brothers 12-1, forcing a decisive Taiwan Series Game 7 today at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium for the title. The Lions dominated, taking a commanding 4-1 lead in the first and fifth innings, before grinding out eight runs in the eighth frame for the resounding win.
To open, Brothers lefty Jose de Paula squared off against Lions right-hander Tim Melville.
When the two faced off in Game 2 on Sunday last week, De Paula chalked up the win, yielding only one run through eight innings, while Melville gave up five runs through six innings.
Photo: CNA
In last night’s action, the Lions were on the prowl from the opening frame, with their first two batters rattling De Paula as they got on base with line-drives to the outfield.
The next two Lions batters got out — one had a pop-up to third base and the other struck out — but next to face De Paula was designated hitter Pan Wu-hsiung, a 15-year team veteran who has come through with some clutch hits in the Taiwan Series.
The left-handed hitter batted a change-up to left field, where the ball bounced against the wall for a double, allowing his teammates to cross home plate and putting the Lions in front 2-0.
Photo: Lin Cheng-kung, Taipei Times
Melville sailed through eight innings with superb pitching, only encountering trouble in the third frame, when Brothers second baseman Yueh Tung-hua ripped a double down the left side.
Yueh was followed by catcher Chen Chia-chu, who laid down a bunt. The throw to first hit Chen in the back and rolled into the outfield, allowing Yueh to round the bases for the Brothers’ first run and cutting the Lions’ lead to 2-1.
With two out in the fifth frame, Lions slugger Lin An-ko reached base on an infield hit. The next batter, Chen Yung-chi, drilled a fastball into the stands at center field for a two-run homer, increasing their lead to 4-1.
De Paula left the game after seven innings, and in the eighth, the Lions scored eight runs against five pitchers brought in by Brothers manager Chiu Chang-jung.
The Lions’ Pan, a pivotal member of Tainan Lions’ three-peat title dynasty from 2007 to 2009, ignited the rally with a second double to knock in one run.
Later in the inning, with the bases loaded, Lions catcher Li Yo-le ripped one down the left side for two more runs.
Brothers pitcher Chen Po-hao walked a batter with the bases still loaded, allowing the Lions to grind out another run, making it 8-1.
Lions slugger Lin delivered another hit to knock in two more runners, helping the Lions to reach the double digits at 10-1.
The Lions continued their assault, getting another run off a walk, while an errant throw by the Brothers defense off an infield hit by first baseman Kao Kuo-ching brought in another run, bringing the total to 12-1.
Lions pitchers Fu Yu-kang and Pan Wei-lun tossed for one inning apiece to relieve Melville. They closed the door on the Brothers without further scoring, forcing Game 7 today with the championship title on the line in a winner-take-all finale.
