Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was ousted on Tuesday from the Paris Masters after losing to in-form Frenchman Ugo Humbert in a marathon second-round tie.
Humbert, who is on a seven-match winning streak after winning the Antwerp title last month, missed four match points but battled to a 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/3) victory.
He was visibly struggling in the final-set tiebreak after more than three hours on the court, but Tsitsipas said that he was also not at full fitness.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“I’m just disappointed with the way I played,” said the world No. 6, who lost to world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in an epic French Open semi-final last month.
“During the second set, my Roland Garros injury came back, and it wasn’t as bad as at the French Open, but it kind of had me on the edge of things — and I wasn’t sure if that’s good for me to be out there,” Tsitsipas said. “I still fought and gave my best out there.”
The 22-year-old Humbert next faces former US Open champion Marin Cilic for a place in the quarter-finals.
Tsitsipas is to defend his ATP Tour Finals title in London at the season-ending tournament, which begins on Nov. 15.
Humbert appeared poised to secure the win in the second-set breaker, but saw three match points come and go before Tsitsipas forced a decider.
Tsitsipas battled back from one break down, as the third set also went the distance, but Humbert held his nerve, taking his fifth match point with a forehand winner after seeing Tsitsipas overturn a line call on the previous point.
It was a second consecutive narrow defeat for Tsitsipas, after his loss to Grigor Dimitrov in Vienna last week.
Earlier on Tuesday, Stan Wawrinka said that he hopes to produce a “last push” in his career to challenge for tennis’ biggest titles again after beating Britain’s Dan Evans to reach the second round.
The 35-year-old won the last of his three Grand Slam titles at the 2016 US Open, but was then hit by multiple injuries and is ranked 20th in the world.
However, the Swiss thinks that he can still rediscover past glories in his final years on the ATP Tour.
“I’m close to the end of my career,” he said after beating Evans 6-3, 7-6 (7/3). “I’m going to try to even push it more during the off-season and see what next year brings.”
Wawrinka has not won an ATP event in more than three years.
“I think that, in general, my form has been going okay. It’s been going well. I’m playing well,” he added. “I still need to work on many, many aspects.”
Wawrinka next faces Tommy Paul of the US.
APPEAL REJECTED: Hsieh had not shown sufficient commitment to competitions, the ITF said, citing her absence from the Fed Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games Taiwan’s chance to win a medal in tennis at the Tokyo Olympic Games suffered a major blow after women’s doubles world No. 1 Hsieh Su-wei was ruled ineligible for the Games by the sport’s governing body. The 34-year-old Hsieh announced in a Facebook post that the International Tennis Federation (ITF) had rejected her appeal to gain eligibility for next year’s COVID-19-delayed Olympics. Hsieh said that even though her ranking qualified her for the Games, she was deemed ineligible due to “a mistake involving the Fed Cup” held in March. Hsieh is ranked No. 66 in women’s singles and No. 1 in women’s doubles.
EXTRA INNING: A pitching duel between starters Esmil Rogers for the Brothers and the Lions’ Brock Dykxhoorn kept the game at one run apiece until the final frame Veteran outfielder Pan Wu-hsiung blasted a three-run homer in the 10th inning to give the Uni-President Lions a 4-2 win in Game 1 of the Taiwan Series against the CTBC Brothers at the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium last night. The game was tied 1-1 after nine innings and there was an explosion of run-scoring in the extra frame on both sides, leading to a dramatic finish first up in the best-of-seven series. The Tainan-based Lions led the way at the top of 10th, when with one out, Taiwanese-Argentine slugger Lin An-ko and outfielder Tang Chao-ting struck for consecutive singles to put runners on
Two of the US’ best athletes are getting married after Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird on Saturday announced their engagement. The couple boast an impressive list of achievements. Rapinoe has won two FIFA Women’s World Cups and an Olympic gold medal with the US national team, and last year picked up the Ballon d’Or Feminin for the world’s best women’s player. Bird is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. This month, the 40-year-old won her fourth WNBA title to go alongside her four Olympic gold medals with Team USA. She has also carved out a successful career in Russia, winning five
Vice President William Lai yesterday visited a Uni-President Lions practice at the Tainan Municipal Stadium, as the team prepare for tomorrow’s Taiwan Series opener against the CTBC Brothers in Taichung. The former Tainan mayor gave the Lions a pineapple, a symbol of prosperity and good fortune, to wish the team success in the best-of-seven series. “I have only one request... You must win the championship title,” Lai said. Lions closer Chen Yun-wen presented Lai with a jersey, featuring the words “Tainan” on the front, on behalf of the team, along with club chairman Tu Chung-cheng and general manager Su Tai-an. Although a native of