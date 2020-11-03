‘No guarantee’ I’ll remain in Formula One, Hamilton says

IMOLA, Italy





Lewis Hamilton on Sunday stunned Formula One when, hours after winning the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, he said that he did not know if he would still be in the sport next season.

Speaking at a post-race news conference, the six-time world champion told reporters there was “no guarantee” that he would continue, and added that “there’s a lot that excites me of the ‘after-life,’so time will tell.”

Hamilton’s victory, a record-extending 93rd of his career, clinched Mercedes’ record seventh consecutive constructors title — an achievement he attributed to the team’s “unsung heroes” and the leadership of chief executive Toto Wolff.

British driver Lewis Hamilton, left, celebrates with Mercedes chief executive Toto Wolff after winning the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Both men are out of contract at the end of this season and, for that reason, the subjects of much speculation. When Hamilton was asked if Wolff’s likely departure from his position next year would have any bearing on his own decision, he said that it did not concern him.

“I don’t even know if I’m going to be here next year, so it’s not a concern for me at the moment,” Hamilton said.

He later clarified his position.

“I would like to be here next year, but there’s no guarantee of that for sure. There’s a lot that excites me of the ‘after-life,’ so time will tell,” he said.

Hamilton, 35, is almost certain to clinch his record-equaling seventh drivers title in Turkey in two weeks, drawing level with Michael Schumacher.

He has many interests outside motor racing, including fashion, music and human rights issues, and has often said that he plans to remain active when he retires.

Wolff has said that he wants to step back and spend more time with his family, and that he is looking for a likely successor.

“I understand and we have a lot of deep conversations, Toto and I, so I am very, very aware of where he is mentally — and we share and carry a lot of the weight together I think,” Hamilton said. “I’ve been here a long, long time and I can definitely understand wanting to pull back a little bit, and give time to things like family and those things. I don’t know who will replace him. He’s a leader. He’s not going to put anyone in who’s not going to be able to do the job, who’s not going to be up to it. He will find the right people. That’s why we have the success that we have because he’s found the right people and put them in the right places, in the positions to be able to shine as bright as possible.”