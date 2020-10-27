Taipower edge Futuro to go joint top

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Lee Hsiang-wei on Sunday headed Taipower to a 1-0 victory over Taichung Futuro and to the top of the Taiwan Football Premier League table, in a tie with Taiwan Steel on 42 points.

The league’s only match at the weekend was a duel between Taipower manager Chen Kuei-jen and Futuro manager Henry Von, former and current Taiwan national team managers respectively.

The match at the National Stadium in Kaohsiung also featured a battle between two form strikers, Taipower’s Lee and Futuro’s South Korean marksman Joo Ik-seong.

Taipower’s Lee Hsiang-wei, top left, heads past Taichung Futuro goalkeeper Li Ming-wei, top right, to score the winning goal in their Taiwan Football Premier League match at the National Stadium in Kaohsiung on Sunday. Photo courtesy of the CTFA

The first good chance fell to Futuro after 11 minutes when Joo hit a fierce shot that Taipower goalkeeper Chiu Yu-hung punched away at his near post.

Taipower took the lead in the 27th minute from a corner when Lee outjumped the Futuro defenders and goalkeeper Li Ming-wei to glance a header into the net.

Futuro had a chance to equalize shortly after halftime when midfielder Wang Ruei met a cross in the penalty area, but his weak header was directed straight at Chiu.

Futuro pushed on in search of an equalizer throughout the second half, with Joo hitting most of the best attempts, but Taipower were robust in defense and their hard tackles denied their opponents clear-cut chances.

Futuro’s best chance came five minutes from time when Japanese midfielder Keisuke Yamauchi curled in a cross from a free-kick that found Chen Ting-yang a few meters from goal, but the ball bounced off Chen Ting-yang’s leg and the Taipower goalkeeper made an easy save.

Futuro poured players forward in stoppage-time and created several good chances, but they paid for their wayward shooting as Chiu kept the clean sheet for Taipower.

“Our team put in an outstanding display, they executed my game plan [well] against Futuro, especially in defense,” Chen Kuei-jen said. “We had to set up a new game plan, because in this season’s first encounter we got shut down for a goalless draw. In the second match, Futuro defeated us 3-2. We gave them too much space to operate, so today we went for a more conservative, defensive plan.”

“Also we were ahead in the standings, leading them by three points, so mentally our players were not under as much pressure as the Futuro team,” he said.

Futuro remained in third place on 36 points, six points off the joint leaders with two matches left to play.