Lee Hsiang-wei on Sunday headed Taipower to a 1-0 victory over Taichung Futuro and to the top of the Taiwan Football Premier League table, in a tie with Taiwan Steel on 42 points.
The league’s only match at the weekend was a duel between Taipower manager Chen Kuei-jen and Futuro manager Henry Von, former and current Taiwan national team managers respectively.
The match at the National Stadium in Kaohsiung also featured a battle between two form strikers, Taipower’s Lee and Futuro’s South Korean marksman Joo Ik-seong.
Photo courtesy of the CTFA
The first good chance fell to Futuro after 11 minutes when Joo hit a fierce shot that Taipower goalkeeper Chiu Yu-hung punched away at his near post.
Taipower took the lead in the 27th minute from a corner when Lee outjumped the Futuro defenders and goalkeeper Li Ming-wei to glance a header into the net.
Futuro had a chance to equalize shortly after halftime when midfielder Wang Ruei met a cross in the penalty area, but his weak header was directed straight at Chiu.
Futuro pushed on in search of an equalizer throughout the second half, with Joo hitting most of the best attempts, but Taipower were robust in defense and their hard tackles denied their opponents clear-cut chances.
Futuro’s best chance came five minutes from time when Japanese midfielder Keisuke Yamauchi curled in a cross from a free-kick that found Chen Ting-yang a few meters from goal, but the ball bounced off Chen Ting-yang’s leg and the Taipower goalkeeper made an easy save.
Futuro poured players forward in stoppage-time and created several good chances, but they paid for their wayward shooting as Chiu kept the clean sheet for Taipower.
“Our team put in an outstanding display, they executed my game plan [well] against Futuro, especially in defense,” Chen Kuei-jen said. “We had to set up a new game plan, because in this season’s first encounter we got shut down for a goalless draw. In the second match, Futuro defeated us 3-2. We gave them too much space to operate, so today we went for a more conservative, defensive plan.”
“Also we were ahead in the standings, leading them by three points, so mentally our players were not under as much pressure as the Futuro team,” he said.
Futuro remained in third place on 36 points, six points off the joint leaders with two matches left to play.
FIRING BLANKS: West Brom and Burnley had conceded a combined 21 goals in their seven games, but the 47th match of the season was the first to end goalless Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday climbed to sixth place in the English Premier League as Raul Jimenez sealed a 1-0 win at Leeds United on a night West Bromwich Albion and Burnley played out the first goalless draw in the division this season. Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves clinched their third league win of the campaign when Jimenez’s second-half strike deflected in off Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The Mexico striker’s third goal of the season made it back-to-back wins for Wolves after they beat Fulham before the international break. “It was a good performance with some aspects to improve. We were better in the second
China wants to unite its 1.4 billion people through soccer, while also using the sport as “a bridge to work with the rest of the world,” Chinese Football Association secretary-general Liu Yi told reporters in an interview published yesterday. Liu spoke about what lies behind the country’s push to become a major soccer power by 2050. Under Chinese President Xi Jinping — who is described by state media as an “avid soccer fan” — the world’s most populous country has grand plans to host and even one day win a World Cup. Liu spoke about “using football to motivate the whole nation.” “Football is
Maybe Kyler Murray will lose a game on the home field of the Dallas Cowboys one of these days. It was not going to be on Monday, when the Arizona quarterback watched the star running back of his hometown team have another night of “fumble-itis.” Murray accounted for three touchdowns in his first game back home as a professional and Ezekiel Elliott set up the visiting team’s first two touchdowns with fumbles as the Cardinals beat the Dallas Cowboys 38-10. The speedy quarterback, who won three high-school championships and a Big 12 title at the home of the Cowboys, improved to 7-0 as
Patrick Mahomes on Monday did not mind taking a back seat to rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs’ running attack. With the Buffalo Bills working hard to limit deep throws by Mahomes, he gladly kept handing off the ball as Kansas City beat Buffalo 26-17 in a game originally scheduled for Thursday last week. “You know my nature, I want to throw it deep every time. We want to go down and throw these long touchdowns, but if teams are going to play us like this, we’ve got to show we can run the football,” Mahomes said. Mission accomplished. Led by Edwards-Helaire’s