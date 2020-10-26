Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp praised his team’s ability to cope with “injustice” as the Premier League champions survived a scare on Saturday to beat Sheffield United 2-1.
Klopp’s side trailed to Sander Berge’s controversial first-half penalty at Anfield, with the Reds frustrated that the video assistant referee (VAR) gave the spot-kick, despite Fabinho’s foul appearing to take place outside the area.
However, Roberto Firmino equalized before the break and Portugal forward Diogo Jota completed the escape act with his second goal since signing from Wolverhampton Wanderers last month.
After losing Virgil van Dijk to a serious knee injury in last weekend’s Merseyside derby draw at Everton, the Reds have proved they can survive without their influential Dutch centreback.
“The penalty was not even a foul. During a season there are so many different periods, we have had an injustice and we have had to go again,” Klopp said. “I love these games. You have to work hard. You earn the easier games when it all goes your way on nights like this.”
A gritty 1-0 UEFA Champions League midweek win against Ajax set the tone and Liverpool again dug deep to earn their first win in three Premier League games.
“We struggled with [Oli] McBurnie in the first half, but we changed our positioning and won the second balls. We were dominating at 2-1 and had some really good football, but then they came back,” Klopp said.
“They never give up, I respect that so much. They go and go and go. [Sheffield United coach] Chris [Wilder] is doing a wonderful job,” he added.
LA LIGA
AFP, BARCELONA
Real Madrid on Saturday averted a crisis in the best way possible by beating Barcelona 3-1 in the first empty El Clasico, landing an early blow in La Liga’s title race.
Barca had the chance to inflict a third consecutive defeat on their rivals and increase the pressure on Real manager Zinedine Zidane. Instead, Madrid’s win earns them a six-point lead over the Catalans, having played one game more.
“They are only three points, but we have to enjoy them, especially after everything that has been said about the squad,” Zidane said.
Sergio Ramos’ penalty and a late Luka Modric goal finished Barcelona off after Federico Valverde and Ansu Fati had traded early strikes in a compelling game that defied those expecting further evidence of two heavyweights in decline.
“You always have bad spells in a season and hopefully this one only lasted a week,” Ramos said. “To win in the home of your oldest rivals is always satisfying.”
BUNDESLIGA
AFP, BERLIN
Robert Lewandowski on Saturday took his Bundesliga tally to a record 10 goals in the first five games of this season with a hat-trick as Bayern Munich thumped Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0, then issued a warning to the European champions’ future opponents.
“I hope that we will keep this form for a very long time — it doesn’t matter against who we play, we always want to show our best football, we always want to win,” Lewandowski told Sky.
Lewandowski has scored nine goals in his last three league games and wrapped up his treble within an hour at the Allianz Arena.
SERIE A
AFP, MILAN, Italy
Inter coach Antonio Conte hailed Romelu Lukaku’s progress since joining the team last season as the Belgian scored his seventh goal this campaign in a 2-0 Serie A win over Genoa.
Second-half strikes from Belgium striker Lukaku and Danilo D’Ambrosio put Conte’s Inter third, ahead of Atalanta who fell 3-1 to Sampdoria.
“Romelu is now a different player, compared to a year ago, he’s improved in every respect,” Conte said.
“In the past, I said that he was a rough diamond, which is why he was always someone I wanted to work with,” he said. “He’s improving on a daily basis and adding quality to his game.”
Taiwanese swimmer Eddie Wang on Saturday broke the 200m short course butterfly world junior record at the opening meet of the International Swimming League season in Budapest, Hungary. The 18-year-old, who was representing the Cali Condors, a San Francisco-based professional swimming club, finished third in 1 minute, 50.79 seconds. Wang finished behind winner Tom Shields of the LA Current (1:50.43) and runner-up Chad le Clos of Energy Standard (1:50.48). Wang’s time broke the 2012 world junior record of 1:51.30 set by former Japanese national team captain Daiya Seto. It also broke his national record of 1:52.38, set at the 2018 FINA World Cup meeting
A team made up mostly of Guatemalans who live and work in Taiwan were on Sunday crowned winners of the women’s Copa America Taiwan soccer tournament after defeating a Paraguayan team in the final in New Taipei City. Guatemala defeated Paraguay 3-1 in a final that kept hundreds of spectators on the edge of their seats at Fu Jen Catholic University Stadium. The two teams attacked at will early in the match as both looked to take an early lead, but it was Paraguay who went in front after a cleverly worked free-kick was headed into the net. In the second half, Guatemala
GOOD NIGHT’S WORK: Cody Bellinger not only hit the go-ahead homer, he also snagged the final out when Julio Urias got Austin Riley to fly out to center field Cody Bellinger on Sunday belted a go-ahead home run and Mookie Betts made another eye-popping catch as the Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to their third World Series in the past four years with a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series. Bellinger blasted the eventual game-winning homer in the seventh inning and Enrique Hernandez smacked a pinch-hit home run in the sixth as the Dodgers clawed their way back to win the final three games after being down 3-1 in the series. “I tried to stay within myself and I got a pitch I
Mathieu van der Poel on Sunday took the Tour of Flanders honors for the Dutch cross-code rider’s first win in one of cycling’s so-called “Monuments.” The race was overshadowed by world champion Julian Alaphilippe’s heavy fall after colliding with a motorcycle. Van der Poel had slipped away from the peloton with his great Belgian rival Wout van Aert, who like him is a three-time cycle cross world champion, and Alaphilippe forming a three-man breakaway. However, Alaphilippe crashed out of contention, leaving the duo to fight it out in a pulsating finish. “The world champion was taken to the hospital where the X-rays showed fractures