City splutter to draw against West Ham

AP and AFP, LONDON and BIRMINGHAM, England





Phil Foden came off the bench to spare spluttering Manchester City’s blushes as the England midfielder rescued a 1-1 draw against West Ham United yesterday.

Pep Guardiola’s side fell behind to Michail Antonio’s superb overhead kick in the first half at the London Stadium.

Foden came on at halftime and produced an instant equalizer, but City could not deliver the knockout blow and have now won just one of their past four Premier League games.

West Ham United’s Michail Antonio, right, and Eric Garcia of Manchester City chase the ball during their Premier League match at the London Stadium yesterday. Photo: Reuters

On Fridy, Aston Villa’s perfect start to the Premier League was ended by Leeds, who won 3-0.

Villa had never won their opening five league games and still have not after defeat saw them miss the chance to top the Premier League for the first time since October 2001.

Patrick Bamford scored a second-half hat-trick made the striker only the second player to score in each of Leeds’ opening three away games in a top-flight season, after Gordon Hodgson in 1937.

Elche player Antonio Barragan, center, and Valencia’s Lee Kang-in, right, chase the ball during their La Liga match at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero in Elche, Spain, on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE

BUNDESLIGA

Sebastian Andersson rescued a 1-1 draw for Cologne after his side’s calamitous start against VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Stuttgart’s Orel Mangala scored before any visiting player had even touched the ball. Gonzalo Castro surged forward and the ball worked its way through Daniel Didavi and Sasa Kalajdzic, who laid the ball back for Mangala to hammer it to the roof of the net after just 24 seconds played.

Torino players, background, celebrate a goal during their Serie A match against US Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on Friday. Photo: AP

A penalty conceded by Atakan Karazor provided the visitors the chance to equalize in the 23rd minute, with Andersson converting.

LIGUE 1

Stade Rennais sent 5,000 fans racing home to beat a curfew on Friday ruing another wasted lead after their team lost 2-1 at home to Angers in Ligue 1.

A spike in COVID-19 cases in the region brought the introduction of a curfew from midnight on Friday. That gave fans barely an hour to get home after the match or risk a 135 euro (US$160) fine.

Rennes could have moved to the top of Ligue 1 with a victory, but instead suffered their first defeat of the season as, for the fourth time in four games, they blew a lead.

SERIE A

US Sassuolo missed the chance to go top of Serie A despite another late comeback as they were held to 3-3 by Torino, who picked up their first point of the season on Friday.

It was a thrilling finale to the match, with four late goals in eight minutes.

Filip Duricic leveled in the 71st minute, but two goals in as many minutes from Andrea Belotti and Sasa Lukic had Torino 3-1 up with 11 minutes remaining.

Vlad Chiriches and Francesco Caputo scored within a minute of each other, but they could not find the winner in the remaining five minutes.

LA LIGA

Elche beat Valencia 2-1 to deal the visitors a third consecutive loss in La Liga on Friday.

Valencia continue to struggle after not replacing several of their former front-line players who the team sold during the summer transfer window, including Rodrigo Moreno, Ferran Torres and