Phil Foden came off the bench to spare spluttering Manchester City’s blushes as the England midfielder rescued a 1-1 draw against West Ham United yesterday.
Pep Guardiola’s side fell behind to Michail Antonio’s superb overhead kick in the first half at the London Stadium.
Foden came on at halftime and produced an instant equalizer, but City could not deliver the knockout blow and have now won just one of their past four Premier League games.
On Fridy, Aston Villa’s perfect start to the Premier League was ended by Leeds, who won 3-0.
Villa had never won their opening five league games and still have not after defeat saw them miss the chance to top the Premier League for the first time since October 2001.
Patrick Bamford scored a second-half hat-trick made the striker only the second player to score in each of Leeds’ opening three away games in a top-flight season, after Gordon Hodgson in 1937.
BUNDESLIGA
Sebastian Andersson rescued a 1-1 draw for Cologne after his side’s calamitous start against VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Friday.
Stuttgart’s Orel Mangala scored before any visiting player had even touched the ball. Gonzalo Castro surged forward and the ball worked its way through Daniel Didavi and Sasa Kalajdzic, who laid the ball back for Mangala to hammer it to the roof of the net after just 24 seconds played.
A penalty conceded by Atakan Karazor provided the visitors the chance to equalize in the 23rd minute, with Andersson converting.
LIGUE 1
Stade Rennais sent 5,000 fans racing home to beat a curfew on Friday ruing another wasted lead after their team lost 2-1 at home to Angers in Ligue 1.
A spike in COVID-19 cases in the region brought the introduction of a curfew from midnight on Friday. That gave fans barely an hour to get home after the match or risk a 135 euro (US$160) fine.
Rennes could have moved to the top of Ligue 1 with a victory, but instead suffered their first defeat of the season as, for the fourth time in four games, they blew a lead.
SERIE A
US Sassuolo missed the chance to go top of Serie A despite another late comeback as they were held to 3-3 by Torino, who picked up their first point of the season on Friday.
It was a thrilling finale to the match, with four late goals in eight minutes.
Filip Duricic leveled in the 71st minute, but two goals in as many minutes from Andrea Belotti and Sasa Lukic had Torino 3-1 up with 11 minutes remaining.
Vlad Chiriches and Francesco Caputo scored within a minute of each other, but they could not find the winner in the remaining five minutes.
LA LIGA
Elche beat Valencia 2-1 to deal the visitors a third consecutive loss in La Liga on Friday.
Valencia continue to struggle after not replacing several of their former front-line players who the team sold during the summer transfer window, including Rodrigo Moreno, Ferran Torres and
The Taichung Warriors yesterday collapsed in the final at the 15th Taiwan Annual Cricket Cup in Chiayi City, but Chetan Sharma’s 50 scripted a near-unbelievable resurgence to snatch the trophy from the Taiwan Stars. Sharma’s 4-24 restricted the Stars to 130-6, but the reply was a disaster as the Warriors fell to 25-7 after six overs. However, Sharma undid all the work of opening bowlers Amir Sohail and Abrar Hussain (both 3-14) to guide them to a two-wicket win. The result reversed their group-stage encounter at the eight-team, two-day competition at the Yunsan baseball fields. In the semi-finals, Sohail took 4-21 as the Stars
Taiwanese swimmer Eddie Wang on Saturday broke the 200m short course butterfly world junior record at the opening meet of the International Swimming League season in Budapest, Hungary. The 18-year-old, who was representing the Cali Condors, a San Francisco-based professional swimming club, finished third in 1 minute, 50.79 seconds. Wang finished behind winner Tom Shields of the LA Current (1:50.43) and runner-up Chad le Clos of Energy Standard (1:50.48). Wang’s time broke the 2012 world junior record of 1:51.30 set by former Japanese national team captain Daiya Seto. It also broke his national record of 1:52.38, set at the 2018 FINA World Cup meeting
The All Blacks might have unearthed the next Jonah Lomu after 21-year-old Caleb Clarke yesterday proved to be a one-man demolition squad in the All Blacks’ 27-7 whipping of Australia in Auckland, New Zealand. Clarke, the son of former All Black Eroni Clarke, takes an uncomplicated approach to using his 1.84m, 107kg frame. “When you get the ball, just run. You don’t have to think about anything,” he said after his first Test start, after making his debut off the bench last week in the drawn first Bledisloe Cup Test. As the All Blacks lifted their aggression and accuracy in Auckland, much of
A team made up mostly of Guatemalans who live and work in Taiwan were on Sunday crowned winners of the women’s Copa America Taiwan soccer tournament after defeating a Paraguayan team in the final in New Taipei City. Guatemala defeated Paraguay 3-1 in a final that kept hundreds of spectators on the edge of their seats at Fu Jen Catholic University Stadium. The two teams attacked at will early in the match as both looked to take an early lead, but it was Paraguay who went in front after a cleverly worked free-kick was headed into the net. In the second half, Guatemala