The Uni-President Lions prevailed over the CTBC Brothers 3-2 last night in the final game of Taiwan’s CPBL regular season, with the Lions claiming the second-half title, while the results from the past two days eliminated the Fubon Guardians and the Rakuten Monkeys from the playoffs.
Playing at home at the Tainan Municipal Stadium, Lions fans tossed orange ribbons to celebrate the win, which left their record at 32-1-27 through 60 games in the second half, the best among the four teams.
The second-half title guaranteed them a berth in the best-of-seven Taiwan Series, with Game 1 to be played on Saturday.
Photo: Huang Chih-yuan, Taipei Times
The Lions face the Brothers in the Taiwan Series, who secured a berth by winning the first-half title. The Brothers had the best record for the full regular season.
Last night’s result eliminated the Monkeys, ending their bid for a fourth consecutive title.
CTBC outfielder Chang Chih-hao hit a solo homer in the first frame, while Lions’ outfielder Su Chih-chieh blasted a solo shot in reply to make it 1-1 heading into the second.
Photo: Huang Chih-yuan, Taipei Times
The roaring Lions rattled CTBC’s Dominican lefty Jose de Paula in the sixth frame, with four consecutive batters reaching base on singles.
They grabbed two runs to take a 3-1 lead.
The Brothers got one back on two hits and a walk in the eighth inning, but did not score again.
Photo: Huang Chih-yuan, Taipei Times
Lions’ American righthander Teddy Stankiewicz pocketed the win. He took the mound in the third inning and shut down CTBC offense, giving up only one run on five hits, two walks, while striking out six over 5-2/3 innings.
“We faced very difficult obstacles down to the stretch and the fans gave us great support,” Lions manager Lin Yue-ping said after the game. “It was a night to remember, because we won the second-half title at home for our fans and we can celebrate together.”
On Friday it was do or die for the Fubon Guardians at home at the Sinjhuang Baseball Stadium in New Taipei City.
They had to defeat the Lions to book a post-season berth.
The Lions needed the win on Friday and yesterday to claim the second-half title.
Vice President William Lai attended Friday’s game after promising fans he would be at the stadium to cheer on the visitors.
Lai is a keen supporter of the Tainan-based side. After he graduated from university, he worked as a doctor in the city and later was elected as a legislator representing Tainan before serving two terms as its mayor.
A pitching duel between the Lions’ American right-hander Tim Melville and the Brothers’ Dominican starter Henry Sosa dominated early proceedings.
Both got out of trouble with men on bases numerous times, as batters failed on clutch plays and stranded runners through to end of the sixth inning.
The Lions got a break at the top of the seventh.
With one out, shortstop Chen Chong-ting laid down a surprise bunt that Sosa tossed to first after rushing to collect, but first baseman Lin Yi-chuan could not complete the play, with the ball getting past him.
One out later, catcher Lin Yu-le slapped a single to put men on first base and second base.
Outfielder Chen Chieh-hsien hit a long fly-ball that bounced off the right-field wall for a double, knocking in two runs home for Lions to go in front.
Melville kept the Fubon batters off balance throughout and continued his stellar pitching through nine scoreless innings for the complete-game victory.
He yielded six hits and two walks, while striking out five and conceding no earned runs.
Fubon could not deliver a key hit and went down 2-0.
Cheerleaders and fans could be seen crying after the final out.
“We had our chances, but just could not get a hit at the crucial time,” Fubon manager Hong Yi-chong said after the game. “It was unfortunate for us not to score even a run, so we have to do better next year.”
The Taichung Warriors yesterday collapsed in the final at the 15th Taiwan Annual Cricket Cup in Chiayi City, but Chetan Sharma’s 50 scripted a near-unbelievable resurgence to snatch the trophy from the Taiwan Stars. Sharma’s 4-24 restricted the Stars to 130-6, but the reply was a disaster as the Warriors fell to 25-7 after six overs. However, Sharma undid all the work of opening bowlers Amir Sohail and Abrar Hussain (both 3-14) to guide them to a two-wicket win. The result reversed their group-stage encounter at the eight-team, two-day competition at the Yunsan baseball fields. In the semi-finals, Sohail took 4-21 as the Stars
Taiwanese swimmer Eddie Wang on Saturday broke the 200m short course butterfly world junior record at the opening meet of the International Swimming League season in Budapest, Hungary. The 18-year-old, who was representing the Cali Condors, a San Francisco-based professional swimming club, finished third in 1 minute, 50.79 seconds. Wang finished behind winner Tom Shields of the LA Current (1:50.43) and runner-up Chad le Clos of Energy Standard (1:50.48). Wang’s time broke the 2012 world junior record of 1:51.30 set by former Japanese national team captain Daiya Seto. It also broke his national record of 1:52.38, set at the 2018 FINA World Cup meeting
The All Blacks might have unearthed the next Jonah Lomu after 21-year-old Caleb Clarke yesterday proved to be a one-man demolition squad in the All Blacks’ 27-7 whipping of Australia in Auckland, New Zealand. Clarke, the son of former All Black Eroni Clarke, takes an uncomplicated approach to using his 1.84m, 107kg frame. “When you get the ball, just run. You don’t have to think about anything,” he said after his first Test start, after making his debut off the bench last week in the drawn first Bledisloe Cup Test. As the All Blacks lifted their aggression and accuracy in Auckland, much of
A team made up mostly of Guatemalans who live and work in Taiwan were on Sunday crowned winners of the women’s Copa America Taiwan soccer tournament after defeating a Paraguayan team in the final in New Taipei City. Guatemala defeated Paraguay 3-1 in a final that kept hundreds of spectators on the edge of their seats at Fu Jen Catholic University Stadium. The two teams attacked at will early in the match as both looked to take an early lead, but it was Paraguay who went in front after a cleverly worked free-kick was headed into the net. In the second half, Guatemala