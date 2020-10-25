Lions clinch berth in Taiwan Series

BROTHERS AWAIT: Last night’s result ended the Rakuten Monkeys’ bid for a fourth consecutive title, while Friday’s outcome ended the hopes of tearful Fubon fans

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The Uni-President Lions prevailed over the CTBC Brothers 3-2 last night in the final game of Taiwan’s CPBL regular season, with the Lions claiming the second-half title, while the results from the past two days eliminated the Fubon Guardians and the Rakuten Monkeys from the playoffs.

Playing at home at the Tainan Municipal Stadium, Lions fans tossed orange ribbons to celebrate the win, which left their record at 32-1-27 through 60 games in the second half, the best among the four teams.

The second-half title guaranteed them a berth in the best-of-seven Taiwan Series, with Game 1 to be played on Saturday.

The Uni-President Lions baseball team yesterday celebrate in Tainan after beating the CTBC Brothers 3-2 and winning the CPBL second-half championship. The Lions and Brothers, who won the first-half title, are to face off in the Taiwan Series, which starts on Saturday. Photo: Huang Chih-yuan, Taipei Times

The Lions face the Brothers in the Taiwan Series, who secured a berth by winning the first-half title. The Brothers had the best record for the full regular season.

Last night’s result eliminated the Monkeys, ending their bid for a fourth consecutive title.

CTBC outfielder Chang Chih-hao hit a solo homer in the first frame, while Lions’ outfielder Su Chih-chieh blasted a solo shot in reply to make it 1-1 heading into the second.

The Uni-President Lions’ Chen Yung-chi gestures during their CPBL game against the CTBC Brothers in Tainan yesterday. Photo: Huang Chih-yuan, Taipei Times

The roaring Lions rattled CTBC’s Dominican lefty Jose de Paula in the sixth frame, with four consecutive batters reaching base on singles.

They grabbed two runs to take a 3-1 lead.

The Brothers got one back on two hits and a walk in the eighth inning, but did not score again.

Uni-President Lions short stop Chen Yung-chi connects during an at-bat against the CTBC Brothers at the Tainan Municipal Stadium yesterday. Photo: Huang Chih-yuan, Taipei Times

Lions’ American righthander Teddy Stankiewicz pocketed the win. He took the mound in the third inning and shut down CTBC offense, giving up only one run on five hits, two walks, while striking out six over 5-2/3 innings.

“We faced very difficult obstacles down to the stretch and the fans gave us great support,” Lions manager Lin Yue-ping said after the game. “It was a night to remember, because we won the second-half title at home for our fans and we can celebrate together.”

On Friday it was do or die for the Fubon Guardians at home at the Sinjhuang Baseball Stadium in New Taipei City.

They had to defeat the Lions to book a post-season berth.

The Lions needed the win on Friday and yesterday to claim the second-half title.

Vice President William Lai attended Friday’s game after promising fans he would be at the stadium to cheer on the visitors.

Lai is a keen supporter of the Tainan-based side. After he graduated from university, he worked as a doctor in the city and later was elected as a legislator representing Tainan before serving two terms as its mayor.

A pitching duel between the Lions’ American right-hander Tim Melville and the Brothers’ Dominican starter Henry Sosa dominated early proceedings.

Both got out of trouble with men on bases numerous times, as batters failed on clutch plays and stranded runners through to end of the sixth inning.

The Lions got a break at the top of the seventh.

With one out, shortstop Chen Chong-ting laid down a surprise bunt that Sosa tossed to first after rushing to collect, but first baseman Lin Yi-chuan could not complete the play, with the ball getting past him.

One out later, catcher Lin Yu-le slapped a single to put men on first base and second base.

Outfielder Chen Chieh-hsien hit a long fly-ball that bounced off the right-field wall for a double, knocking in two runs home for Lions to go in front.

Melville kept the Fubon batters off balance throughout and continued his stellar pitching through nine scoreless innings for the complete-game victory.

He yielded six hits and two walks, while striking out five and conceding no earned runs.

Fubon could not deliver a key hit and went down 2-0.

Cheerleaders and fans could be seen crying after the final out.

“We had our chances, but just could not get a hit at the crucial time,” Fubon manager Hong Yi-chong said after the game. “It was unfortunate for us not to score even a run, so we have to do better next year.”